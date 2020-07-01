Clinton sports coping amid COVID-19

Clinton running back Jaheim Faison (5) eyes the hole opened by a Drew Leggett block, scoring on a long run play against East Duplin last October. File photo|Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are: Coach Ken Yang, Kayla Yang, Olivia Williford, Zoe Aderman, Annika Autry and Coach Eddie Gray, all part of Clinton High School’s inaugural ladies golf squad. Courtesy photo Clinton QB Blake Smith carries the ball for good yardage in a November 2019 game against James Kenan. File photo|Sampson Independent

Summer activities are currently on a dead period until July 5.

A dead period is when a college can’t have any college-bound athletes or their parents. Colleges can’t watch students compete and they can’t visit high schools. According to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton City Schools were allowed to return to athletics on June 15.

Currently, however, coaches are unsure of the trajectory of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening and how that — as well as a new mandate on face covering — will impact the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s decision about summer athletics.

“We as a community, as an athletic department, are extremely ready to get back to the sports season,” Clinton Athletic Director and Men’s Soccer coach Brad Spell stated. “We are still waiting on what the governor’s gonna say. Hopefully, we’ll get some information from the North Carolina Athletic Association soon. But, at this point right now, we have to move forward.”

There are some concerns that they will decide to close things down.

Spell mentioned a new program set for highschoolers in grades nine through 12th grade. The program is called Family ID. Family ID is going to be a new system that athletes must utilize to see whether they’re gonna be able to play.

“This is a mandatory protocol that you as a coach, you as a parent and you as a player have to go through before you’re eligible to start hopefully on Aug. 1,” Spell explained.

The athletic department plans to hopefully open up Family ID later this week. It takes about 20 minutes to complete. Family ID will ask about residence, age and birth date, emergency contact information, concussion agenda, COVID-19 criteria, athletic pledges/video taping, insurance etc. All information must be filled out completely. Go to www.familyid.com to fill out all of the information.

According to Spell, some sports such as football, women’s golf and men’s soccer has begun to practice.

Women’s golf has around seven athletes and two coaches. Coach Ken Yang and coach Eddie Gray are participating and guiding the athletes.

“Golf is one of those sports that is a little easier to do social distancing,” Johnson stated.

Men’s soccer can have between 28 to 32 athletes so Spell and his staff have separated the team into two sessions. There can’t be more than 25 individuals meeting in an outdoor setting.

All athletes are following NCHSAA and CDC protocols. They must use hand sanitizer at the start and the end of practice. They will also go through daily screening questionnaires and temperature checks. All drills must follow appropriate social distancing practices.

Some parents have decided that their children do not need to start participating just yet and Johnson noted that was just fine.

“This is not mandatory,” the superintendent clarified. “This does not affect their position or their selection as a member of the team.”

Coaches are sending virtual workouts to team members who can’t participate just yet, according to Johnson. He went on to explain that after the dead period, several sports are set to resume. Again, students do not have to participate as it is all voluntary. July 6 is the potential start date for volleyball, cross country and tennis.

Coincidentally, high school gym floors are currently undergoing their yearly maintenance and are closed until July 6.

Clinton Dark Horse football has come up with COVID-19 guidelines and procedures. According to Johnson, the football team can have anywhere between 40 to 50 athletes so they are divided into about four sessions that are grouped by position.

Before any teammate can practice they must be enrolled in Clinton City Schools, have a physical on file and a completed COVID-19 NCHSAA Initial Screening Questions form.

Before every practice, a football player must answer screening questions, have their temperature checked and have their own personal water (one gallon, preferably).

Coaches will be responsible for their players’ health and safety. They must wear a mask while around players and practice and establish social distancing, school officials said.

