A parade for seniors

Leo Skinner, town volunteer, waves at high school graduates, with family members. During the parade, they honored 2020 graduate Miracle Murphy. Ka’Shawn Williams, Union High School Class of 2020, waits for the parade to begin. Commissioner Carolyn Melvin, left, and family members honor graduates. Garland hosted its first ‘A Salute to the Class of 2020’ with the help of volunteers. Elizabeth Cashwell, a graduate of Clinton High School, smiles while watching the parade. Cameron Norris, a recent graduate of Union School, was one of many graduates honored during the parade. Jason Powell, Union High School Class of 2020. Hunter Bordeaux, Union High School Class of 2020 A banner hangs for Cameron Norris, Union High School Class of 2020.

GARLAND — Throughout June, Garland graduates proudly wore their cap and gowns during commencement ceremonies at schools in Sampson County.

During a special Saturday event, they didn’t mind wearing them again for a hometown parade. Town leaders hosted “A Salute to the Class of 2020” Saturday morning with students standing under personalized banners on U.S. 701 Highway. The purpose was to honor the graduates who overcame challenges associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ka’Shawn Williams, a Union High School alumnus, was one of many waving at community members as they drove by. He’s planning to study marine biology in California at Santa Monica College.

“I feel that it’s great because we didn’t have a traditional graduation,” Williams said about the event planned by town volunteers.

With the help of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, many participants honked their horns and flashed their lights after the caravan lined up on West Seventh Street. The parade was one of several ways town officials thought about the graduates.

Before the parade, Commissioner Jo A. Strickland led a banner project in May to honor 25 graduates who represented Union High School and other nearby schools. Volunteers collected pictures from schools, which were later printed by Vinyl Art by Shannon.

“I was very pleased with the turnout of our residents who came to honor our graduates,” Strickland said. “It was a very nice tribute to their accomplishments. Thanks to Sampson County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts for helping make this tribute possible.”

This story ran in Tuesday's e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print.