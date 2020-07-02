City cuts costs; no property tax, utility fee increases

The City of Clinton is heading into a new fiscal year and after no public feedback during a recent session, the City Council has approved the city budget for the 2020-21 year.

The city designed the budget so that they could revisit it halfway through the year. The operating budget is $14.9 million, with $9.4 million for the general fund, $5.4 million for the water and sewer fund and $107,000 for other major funds. The budget does not include a tax increase nor a utility rate hike.

During a recent session, Councilman Neal Strickland made the motion to approve the budget with Councilman Holden DuBose seconding; motion carried with all in favor.

City Manager Tom Hart noted that this year’s budget has largely been developed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The finance team erred on the side of caution by using more conservative projections than the North Carolina League of Municipalities gave them as a basis for developing revenue projections for the city.

This city will not fund COLA (cost of living adjustment) and merit raises this year.

“I think, given the number of people in unemployment, I think we have to basically count our blessings and move on,” Hart commented in a budget meeting.

The 2020-21 budget for the general fund totals $9,424,200, which represents a 16% decrease from the 2019-20 amended budget as of May 5, 2020. Debt service comprises 5.7% of general fund expenditures for the 2020-21 proposal.

The 2020-21 budget for the water and sewer fund totals $5,422,000, which is a 4% decrease less than the 2019-20 amended budget as of May 5, 2020. Debt service comprises 11.5% of water and sewer expenditures in the 2020-21 proposal.

The tax rate of 40 cents per $100 valuation and 18 cents per $100 valuation in the downtown special tax district remain unchanged for 2020-21. The budget also does not apply any changes to the water or sewer rates and there will be no net increase to the miscellaneous fees that the City of Clinton charges, according to the budget.

“We have been able to put money up to put into our capital reserve fund,” Finance Director Kristin Stafford noted regarding the water and sewer fund. “This year we are expecting to actually have a little bit of a surplus. We are anticipating some of the billed usage to decline along with the collection rate.”

The city has been able to maintain a fund balance between 35% to 40% of the general fund amount, according to Stafford.

The city restructured the fire inspection fees to bring the property pricing more closely aligned to the size of the building, according to Hat. They also brought the fee schedule more in line with the county’s.

The city will pursue benefit reductions rather than furloughs and layoffs, Hart said.

According to Hart, there is a small fund balance appropriation of $150,000 out of what they call the rainy day fund. The appropriation specifically targets maintaining the city’s capital equipment rotations.

The wastewater treatment plant currently has needs for some repairs. The improvements include the tertiary filter, which will cost $70,000, and the chlorine and sulfur dioxide feed system replacement, which will cost $30,000.

“I think that part of the reason that we wanted to prioritize those items as well was because we felt like those were the items that were most directly related to our ability to continue to be regulatory standards,” Hart added. “They were things that were mentioned in our permit.”

The Clinton Police Department will get fewer vehicles. The budget allows for two new vehicles and, according to Stafford, they can reassess as the year continues.

Hart noted that the Fire Department on Wall Street needs a roof repair, but a good portion of that will be covered by an insurance payout that the city received due to the damage of the roof occurring during one of the hurricanes last year.

Typically, the city funds $200,000 for line maintenance repairs but the new budget cut that down to $100,000.

“Hopefully, we can see things improve and we can gradually put money back in there,” Stafford commented during a budget meeting.

Mayor Lew Starling does not believe things will go back to normal any time soon.

“But I promise you one day that things will go back to normal,” Starling concluded. “I thank the council and staff for their patience during this very trying time. I thank the citizens for all that they do.”

