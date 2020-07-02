Hobbs named interim leader

Hobbs

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education selected Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr. to return as the interim superintendent following the departure of Dr. Eric Bracy.

A decision was made Tuesday during a special personnel meeting to fill a vacancy left by Bracy, who was selected as the next superintendent of Johnston County Schools. The Sampson County native said it’s good to be back home and he’s ready to help with the transition of starting a new school, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m humbled that the board would ask me to come back and and help them out during this time,” Hobbs said. “It’s a very difficult time when you have to go through the process of finding a superintendent, especially under these circumstances. I think it will be a plus that I have knowledge of the community, the school system, a lot of the employees, and the board members.”

Prior to accepting the role, he retired as the superintendent position in Yadkin County Schools in 2013. After that moment, Hobbs was called to fill several interim superintendent positions over the past several years. He’s currently the executive director for the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides development and technical assistance to public schools.

Hobbs is no stranger to the area. After spending time in leadership roles in other area districts, the Clinton native came back to Sampson County in 2007 to become principal of Hobbton High School, before he became the director of secondary education, director of athletics and superintendent of Sampson Schools in 2003.

Hobbs left in 2008, to fulfill the same role at Stokes County Schools, before going to Yadkin County Schools, from 2011 through 2013. From there, he spent time in Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Stokes County Schools. Later, in 2018, he was asked to become the interim superintendent of Clinton City Schools for several months in between the resignation of Dr. Stuart Blount and the hiring of Dr. Wesley Johnson.

Sampson’s Board Chair Kim Schmidlin and other board members are looking forward to working with Hobbs in the upcoming months.

“Our board was pleased to have great candidates interested in filling our interim superintendent position and ultimately felt Dr. Hobbs was the best choice because of his familiarity with our system,” Schmidlin said. “He served as superintendent of Sampson County Schools from 2003-2008 and has kept roots in our area through his mother, who still lives in Clinton. Dr. Hobbs will be able to jump right in to assist our leadership team prepare for a fall semester that will be different than any we have faced before due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The board is scheduled to begin the search for a new superintendent in July and swear in new board members, another transition for the district. Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher decided not to file for reelection, which left vacancies on the board. Following a March election, voters selected Sandra Carroll, Eleanor Bradshaw, and Glenn Faison to fill the seats.

Like Schmidlin, Vice Chair Daryll Warren will also be busy making the best decisions for the district, under the leadership of Hobbs.

“Looking forward to having Dr. Hobbs back in Sampson County and serving as interim superintendent,” Warren said. “We welcome his leadership and experience to help guide us through the uncertainty of the 2020-2021 school year.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.