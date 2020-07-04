Clinton preps for fireworks

The annual Newton Grove Fourth of July celebration ended with fireworks lighting up the night sky. The town canceled its fireworks this year. David Johnson|For the Independent

While residents will have to forego the daytime Fourth of July festivities in Clinton due to COVID-19-related cancellations, city residents are gearing up for the fireworks show at Royal Lane Park that will bring Independence Day to a close.

Jonathan Allen, Clinton’s Recreation and Parks director, said the display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. July 4, and will follow all CDC guidelines. This year, officials are urging individuals to practice social distancing, recommending that spectators watch the display from their vehicles.

“Many residents view the fireworks from private parking lots, homes, and other outdoor areas where appropriate social distancing is possible,” the Clinton Recreation and Parks Department posted on Facebook. “We strongly encourage the public to safely enjoy the fireworks this year by staying in or near their vehicles and always observing social distancing guidelines.”

Police Chief Donald Edwards stated that some communities have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations. That includes the Town of Newton Grove, which annually brings people in from surrounding counties.

“For those who can’t come out or feel safer at home, the City of Clinton is working with Star Communications to stream the fireworks show,” Edwards commented.

Residents will have the opportunity to watch the firework display at their homes live on TV.

“They’re going to be doing live stream on Star Vision Standard Cable Channel 16 and HD Channel 316,” Allen noted. They’re going to start broadcasting at 9 o’clock.”

Allen noted that there was a successful trial run for the broadcast.

The Clinton Recreation and Parks Department may have a live Facebook stream of the event, but Allen noted there was not a decision as of yet, but people can stay updated on their Facebook page.

The Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Police Department are working with Recreation and Parks and the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad, according to Allen. They come together to discuss parking, the fireworks setup, safety measures and traffic flow.

Edwards noted that it is still a time where Clinton residents are coming together to celebrate, they should just do so while practicing social distancing.

“I hope it is successful,” the police chief has expressed. “This is a great time to come together, socially distanced, and using precautions of course, and celebrate.”

This year is special because residents will be celebrating the Fourth despite the pandemic, bringing some normalcy to Clinton, Allen stated.

“We’re trying to remain as safe as we possibly can, while still providing the service to the community,” he said.

