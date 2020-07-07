The Sampson County Schools Board of Education approved interim budget plans with a continuing resolution for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year as the districts waits for official total from North Carolina’s lawmakers.

With a new fiscal year underway, more than $44 million is allowing the district to operate after July 1. Using a conservative approach, it includes 50 percent less than the previous academic period. State budget funds are $29 million, the local expense budget is $6.2 million, and federal dollars coming in are listed at $5.6 million. The budget also includes $3.5 million for child nutrition.

“It’s a very important document in terms of our ability to have our fiscal year for 2020-2021 funded,” said Board Chair Kim Schmidlin.

During a recent monthly meeting and work session, former Finance Officer Stephen Britt presented the budget to the board. Future decisions will be handled by Cyndi Mesimer, who spent several years at Sampson’s Central Office as the assistance finance officer.

“We have to have something in place and approved by the board so we can continue to pay everyone and pay lights bills and et cetera,” Britt said previously. “This resolution would allow us to do that.”

Under the state budget portion of the budget, the total amount of funding allotted to regular teachers is $12.62 million. Other amounts include $1 million for non instructional support, $1.32 million for school building administration; and more than $1 million for teacher assistants. While presenting the budget, Britt said adjustment can be made during the year if needed.

Under the current expense, local technology and E-rate funding, which helps schools and libraries with affordable broadband was listed $293,368 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The previous total was $927,000. Schmidlin also expressed the need for students to have access to computer devices, especially at the middle and high school level.

In March, the board approved more than $1.4 million for projects to improve infrastructure at schools throughout the district. Some of the needs include $25,000 for a new intercom and bell system at Midway Middle School; more than $67,000 for new motorized plastic bleachers at Union Intermediate School; and $72,000 to replace a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at Hobbton High School. Funding for gymnasium floors throughout the district were also approved.

Board members are expected to approve a final budget this year as final decisions change.

“With the exception of last year, this continuing resolution has operated us to the very first part of the year,” Schmidlin said. “We usually adopt a budget around September. This is just a holding place for us.”

Former board member Tim Register says he appreciates the work of district leaders to try to maximize dollars and putting it places for flexible spending.

“I know it takes a lot of time and analysis and I appreciate the staff’s effort in that,” Register said.

