Group protests, urges removal of Sampson’s Confederate statue

A protest is held in front of the Sampson County Courthouse for the removal of the Confederate monument. Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton makes remarks during the protest before giving the opening prayer. Larry Sutton speaks about the history of Black Americans in the United States. Many community members came out to support the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse. With a variety of signs, residents show their disapproval of a Confederate statue in Clinton. During the protest, participants use their cell phones to show the protests through social media outlets like Facebook. In front of the courthouse, residents listen to presentations during a protest of the Confederate monument. Diondris Butler makes remarks during the protest. She was joined by Hyson Howard. In May, they organized a protest in honor of the memory of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. During a protest for the removal of the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse, LaShonta Tatum of Adult Summit speaks to community members about positive changes in the community. Paul Viser, president of Sampson Partners, gives the closing prayer during the protest. Victoria Marable, organizer of the first Juneteenth celebration event at Royal Lane Park, talks about improvements in the community. Darue Bryant addresses community members during Monday’s monument protest. A monument to the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County sits in front of the courthouse.

At the Sampson County Courthouse on Monday, Darue Bryant voiced his frustration over a controversial Confederate monument while facing a crowd of protestors.

In June, the Clinton City Councilman pushed for the removal of the statue by starting a petition with hopes that the Sampson County Board of Commissioners would address the matter during its July meeting, which was held on Monday night.

That didn’t happen — and it’s the reason Bryant was standing on the steps of the courthouse where the statue has greeted visitors for more than a century. He also emphasized that the statue wasn’t erected right after the Civil War, but during the Jim Crow era when laws treated black people as second-class citizens.

“It was a way of intimidating Black Americans, letting them know that even though you have been emancipated, you still have no rights,” Bryant said about the statue and monument unveiled more than 100 years ago by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. “Anytime one have been accused of a crime and had to come to court, hoping to see justice, the first thing you would see before entering into this courthouse is this monument, this statue of this Confederate soldier, who proudly sits there with his weapon in his hand, reminding you that I fought so you would not have a voice. I fought so you would not have a fair trial. That is why that has been placed there.”

With the topic absent from Board of Commissioners agenda on Monday, Bryant took action by organizing the protest and making an announcement through Facebook.

Commissioners ultimately did not discuss the monument during their meeting. Two public comments were read into the record at the end of the hour-long session regarding the statue, one in favor of its being moved and the other calling for it to be preserved in place.

Many argue that the monument’s removal would disrespect veterans from the war and that history is being erased. For Bryant and supporters, they feel that’s it’s a blatant disrespect and violation of constitutional rights.

“We have elected officials right here in our community who have stated that it’s a violation of our constitutional rights to have an executive order demanding that we wear our face masks publicly,” he said. “If they’re willing to take that sort of stance against a face masks, why is so difficult for them to take a stance about removing a monument that’s such a disgrace onto our community?”

He continued and said that Clinton earned the distinction of being an All-American City, but for that to be true, Bryant said community members must be their brother’s keeper and consider the feelings of others.

“This should not be a partisan issue,” Bryant said. “It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue. But if we are a community, it doesn’t matter what race you are. It doesn’t matter what your gender may be. It does not matter what your sexual orientation may be. You have rights as American citizens. How many of you agree with that?”

Bryant said many of his colleagues agree that the statue should be removed. To date, nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition through Change.org in favor of the removal of the statue.

Even with a resolution, the City of Clinton does not have the authority to take the statue down. He also mentioned the confusion about previous laws on monuments and county property. In 2015, former Pat McCrory signed a law that was passed by the General Assembly that makes it illegal to remove “an event, person or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history” without permission from the North Carolina Historical Commission.

“The authority belongs to the county,” he said. “This is not a state issue.”

Assistant county manager Susan Holder said that “with regard to the monument’s location,” she concurred with Bryant’s assessment, saying “it would be a county issue versus a city issue given the location on county property, the courthouse.”

However, as for a timetable when county commissioners might have public discussions about the statue, Holder said she has not been advised of any.

Bryant believes that county officials are putting the matter on the backburner to avoid discussion or action. It’s an issue the Sampson County branch of the NAACP faced several years ago when they made a similar attempt to remove the monument, he and others said.

While talking to the crowd, he encouraged residents to register to vote to select candidates who are going to represent the community, before directing them to the county’s website to see who’s up for reelection.

“Remember, this is not a black versus white issue,” he said. “This is a black versus racism issue. That’s what it’s about. Therefore, it behooves us to come together. If you’re not registered, get registered to vote so your voice can be heard.”

The local business owner and minister said he’s not pushing the removal for political clout or trying to be seen. He expressed that it’s about equal rights, letting people’s voices be heard, and no longer being ignored on the monument issue.

“You ought to see the threats that come across emails and the threats that come across direct messaging on Facebook and so forth,” he said. “People are saying you need to go back to New York and so forth. You know what, I’m not going anywhere until I see this statue go somewhere.”

The unity of people from different cultural backgrounds was also emphasized during his remarks. He added that there’s a right way and wrong way to remove the monument during the peaceful protest.

“I’m so proud to see that it didn’t take us having to come up here with markers and spray paint and vandalizing this thing,” he said. “We didn’t have to take a rope, throw it on it and drag it down the street, and hang it on the light pole. There is a way that we can do it legally. That way, you show dignity and respect.”

According to Bryant, the Sampson County History Museum’s board is willing to receive the monument as a part of the museum’s Civil War exhibit. It’s a compromise Bryant is willing to make. He feels the museum’s military building is good place for the statue for people who want to see it.

During the event, Bryant received support from community members who made remarks about the statue and its history. One of them was Larry Sutton, a retired history educator who spoke about the history of the nation’s slave trade and black people coming to America in the 1600s before the United States officially became a nation after the Revolutionary War.

From 1861 to 1865, the nation was divided during the Civil War when southern states seceded from the Union to form the Confederate States of America. Although enslaved Black people were free through legislation, Sutton spoke about how the effects of slavery continued for many years after the war through systems such as sharecropping.

“Sharecropping could have been a decent wage, employer arrangement,” Sutton said. “But no, it became a cycle of poverty and debt for many freed Black men and women in this country. They worked hard and received very little wages.”

In the meantime, during the days of Jim Crow laws and segregation, Sutton said white southerners found ways to honor Confederate soldiers who he said were traitors against the Union and who fought to preserve chattel slavery.

Like Bryant, he wants county leaders to move the statue away from the courthouse.

“This is the hall of justice,” Sutton said as people clapped. “It has always been here. When I come to court for any reason, it’s a reminder of the past, a reminder of racism, a reminder of the horrific treatment my ancestors received. This statue needs to go.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.