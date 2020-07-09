Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 17 — Michael Sullivan, 29, of 1559 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Oct. 6.

• June 17 — Ivan Carreon, 31, of 165 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 17 — Jo-von Raquan Collins, 24, of 5726 Mcdougal Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 17 — Jesus Hermelindo Rodriguez, 48, of 467 Daughtry Town Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 14.

• June 17 — Luiz Fernando Castro, 53, of 3310 West Darden Road, Newton Grove, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and crimes against nature. Bond set at $200,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 17 — Linda Pope, 30, of 1559 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Oct. 6.

• June 18 — Charles Edward Hinton, 55, of 3900 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and assault on an individual with disability. No bond set; court date is July 29.

• June 18 — Burgess Griffin McNeill, 38, of 1990 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• June 18 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• June 18 — William James Simmons, 20, of 1438 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• June 18 — Jasmine Annette Simpson, 29, of 8955 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespassing and shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 19 — Jaheim Tatum, 18, of 48 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with felony conspiracy, resist, delay and obstruct, fleeing to elude and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 19 — Thomas Jene Pegues, 41, of 885 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 30.

• June 20 — Billy Leonard Evans, 61, of 613 Winfrey St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• June 20 — Jerry Dexter Barrett, 47, of 446 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 21.

• June 20 — Mitchell Dean Wegner, 54, of 1133 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with fictitious information to officer, breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 20 — Thomas Jene Pegues, 41, of 885 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system, resisting public officer, assault on a government official and communicating threats. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• June 21 — Odell Williams, 32, of 8972 NC Hwy 50 North, Benson, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 17.

• June 21 — Michael Maldonado, 43, of 808 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 15.

• June 21 — Israel Tramell Melvin, 20, of 614 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• June 21 — Miguela Angel Villa Burgos, 27, of 3421 Wilshire Blvd., Wilmington, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• June 21 — Lashun McCoy Clark, 40, of 105 Orange Lane, Windsor, NC, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, driving while license revoked and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 2.

• June 22 — Madeline Grace Causey, 23, of 914 Hitching Post Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling meth, delivering meth, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 23 — Hubert Irvin Hepler, 54, of 1420 Old Swanson Road, Newport, NC, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 23 — Maria Christina Aguirre, 31, of 4901 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• June 24 — Edwin Lloyd Matthis Jr., 32, of 1290 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury and battery of unborn child. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 24 — Nayode Nakushi Afrika Stephen, 32, of 6449 Kelmscot Court, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 15.

• June 24 — Taleisha Danielle Banks, 30, of 910 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• June 24 — Terry Evander Autry, 59, of 2801 Horseshoe Road, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• June 24 — Christopher Leon Hudson, 35, of 422 E. Williams St., Autryville, was charged with disorderly conduct. and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 19.

• June 25 — Rodney Lee Bennett, 52, of 902 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 15.

• June 25 — Chester Lee Frederick, 39, of 101 Laurel Wood Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 2.

• June 26 — Michael Jermaine Pearson, 50, of 915 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 20.

• June 26 — James Williams, 27, of 1315 Alderman Mill Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 21.

• June 26 — Ryan Curtis Merritt, 34, of 3250 Waycross Road, Magnolia, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• June 26 — Avante Jakell Jones, 18, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $100,000; court date is July 14.

• June 26 — Latoya Shaquan McKenzie, 26, of 2465 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• June 26 — Joshua Antonio Townsend, 25, of 6918 Hwy. 41 South, Wallace, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 4.

• June 26 — Justin Ryan Jackson, 27, of 49 Junkyard Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• June 26 — Nananina Garcia, 33, of 75 Tucker Lane, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing, second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Oct. 28.

• June 26 — Johnathon Reed Griffin, 30, of 88 Sandy Acres Lane, Turkey, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, fictitious/altered title/card and no insurance. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• June 26 — James Edward Schumaker, 27, of 2282 Boone Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 14.

• June 26 — Jeffrey Yuanek Andrews, 28, of 356 Cord Road, Council, NC, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 23.

• July 1 — Johnnie Lee Rich IV, 38, of 825 E. Rosemary Road, Rose Hill, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 16.

• July 1 — Dianna Phillips, 46, of 68 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with harassing phone calls and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• July 1 — Randall Edward Herndon, 44, of 1375 Union Grove Church Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• July 1 — Lydia Ann McCullen, 53, of 3261 Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with trespassing, stalking and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 1 — Tommy John Greene, 37, of 710 Mill Creek Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 1 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 52, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 1 — Jason Michael Hyland, 39, of 117 Beck Rod Road, Goldsboro, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 2 — Bobby Graham Lee, 21, of 120 Vada W Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• July 2 — Dean Christopher Murphy, 57, of 253 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with forgering and uttering instrument and worthless check. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 6.

• July 2 — Jaheim Tatum, 18, of 48 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date was July 6.

• July 2 — Eric Tyndall, 47, of 2254 Huntley School Road, Roseboro, was charged with stalking and harassing phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 2 — Daron Nasiri Owens, 18, of 3407 Rosehill Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $5,000; court date was July 6.

• July 2 — Matthew Lee Pucket, 27, of 967 Beaver Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting seriously bodily injury. No bond set; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 2 — Johnathan Mitchell Naylor, 36, of 1590 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 3 — Susan Kay Countryman, 46, of 214 Woodland Lane, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 3 — Lashawn Tameko Robinson, 51, of 212 Beaman St., Apt. 3, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• July 3 — Jeffrey Lee Graham, 36, of 9426 Buddy Circle, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, speeding, fail to maintain lane control, fictitious information, driving/allow to drive motor vehicle with no registration and no insurance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• July 3 — Jessica Lynn Taylor, 29, of 1986 Feed Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering, trespassing and violation of a court order. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• July 3 — Jeffrey Dean Edge, 54, of 747 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 4 — James Jeffery Garner, 37, of Clinton, was charged with larceny by anti-inventory device. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 4 — Wanda Godfrey Howard, 53, of 3904 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• July 5 — Joel Thomas Parker, 59, of 44 Laudie Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with stolen property offenses, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, expired registration plate, fictitious registration and no inspection. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 28.

• July 5 — Chance Perkins, 28, of 808-A Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 14.

• July 5 — Larry Ennis, 56, of 1314 Orange St., Wilmington, N.C., was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 5 — David Kit Knowles, 42, of 12070 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with possession of open container, driving while license revoked, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, communicating threats, assault on a female, possession of marijuana, assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 6 — Jordan Ashley Turner, 32, of 81 Studebaker Lane, Dunn, was charged with no operator’s license and hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 21.

• July 6 — Maurice Dewayne Williams, 38, of 31 Friendly Lane, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call, two counts of communicating threats and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 15.

• July 7 — Patrick Wayne Moore Jr., 22, of 120 GJ Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female and domestic damage to property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 2.

• July 7 — Marsha Young Honeycutt, 41, of 945 Tew Road, Autryville, was charged with insurance fraud. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.