Small House: Big cultural asset

One of the largest assets that Dr. Small owned was nearly 700 acres of woodland property along the Black River just above Clear Run. He built a small brick cabin by the river there that he often visited, attracted by its beauty and serenity. Dr. Victor R. Small The Victor R. Small House towers over College Street in Clinton, a historic landmark that once housed a doctor's office and is now home to the Sampson Arts Council and various arts-related events.

In recent years, the old Victor Small home standing at 709 College St. has undergone a magnificent transformation. After years of neglect, the Sampson Arts Council was able to secure grants and funding that allowed them to renovate and completely restore this Clinton landmark to its original splendor.

It is intended to be the center of cultural and historical activities in Sampson County and will be used “for the purpose of promoting and furthering an interest in music, literature, and the fine arts in general,” the specific instructions provided in the will of its previous owner and benefactor, Dr. Victor Small. This facility is a fitting memorial to Dr. Small and his generosity that will benefit the citizens of Sampson County for years to come.

Victor Small was born in 1888, the son of John and Hattie Small, and grew up in Ohio. He taught school for several years but decided to become a physician. He attended Miami University of Ohio, and medical school at Ohio State University, and was licensed to practice in 1916. During WWI, Dr. Small served two years (1917- 1918) on the front lines in France as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps. This is where he met his future wife, a Red Cross nurse by the name of Suzanne C. Jacobs. After the war, they both worked at the Biltmore Hospital in Asheville, NC, he as a staff physician and she as a nurse. They were married in 1920.

Soon thereafter, Dr. Small became interested in mental health. Following a short term on the medical staff of the Galipolis State Hospital in Ohio, he spent the rest of his life in North Carolina, initially in Raleigh at the Dorothea Dix State Mental Hospital. It was here that he wrote his first book I Knew 3,000 Lunatics, which years later was made into a New York City play. (The play didn’t make much money.)

In 1923, Dr. Small and his wife moved to Clinton, where he established his own medical practice. In 1924, he purchased a large Classic Greek revival style house located at 709 College St. from the Leamon Matthews family. It is said that the house was built about 1870 by Abram Hobbs, but some records indicate that it may have been built as early as 1854. It was completely remodeled in 1903 and then again in 1925 by Dr. Small.

A distinguishing characteristic of the house includes a tall, two story portico that shelters a small, central balcony; pillared porches flank each side with foursquare columns. Interior treatments feature massive doors and windows and a fine paneled staircase is located at the rear end of the hall. There are four large rooms downstairs and four upstairs with halls on both floors. The exterior is weather boarded with heart timbers and the floors are also of heart pine. Adjacent to the west end of the house was his doctor’s office, a smaller building of similar design that Dr. Small had added. A child’s playhouse located in the backyard is in some aspects a replica of the larger house.

The house is located on a large spacious lot with beautiful oaks, magnolias, and pecan trees. In days past many of its trees were draped with massive wisteria vines, and there are still remnants of an earlier garden. At one time the home was part of a large farm that included numerous barns and outbuildings. The pecan trees were part of a large grove that still survives today, the fruits of which are still enjoyed throughout the neighborhood.

As a boy, my family lived one house down from the Smalls on College Street. Though we lived nearby, I rarely saw either Dr. Small or his wife, though on occasion my mother took me to him if I had the flu. He was always the dapper gentleman with a bushy mustache. In those few times when I did see him, Dr. Small was usually out in his yard, enjoying his pipe.

Suzanne Jacobs Small was born in 1888 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and graduated as a nurse from the Iowa Methodist Hospital in 1913. While living in Clinton, she was a homemaker and a devout Roman Catholic who attended mass weekly and was known for her fancy hats. Suzanne was considered by some to be a bit eccentric, but always very friendly.

The only child of Dr. and Mrs. Small was Patricia Ann, or Pat, born in 1921. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1937 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. A former classmate described her as stylish and attractive. In 1941 Pat graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. This is also where she met and later married another student, Jerry Goldhaber. During their marriage they often moved around the country but

Pat was always involved in dress-design. In 1961, we know that she was working as a seamstress in Kansas City, Missouri, but was quite ill at the time. Pat died of a heart attack in 1962 at the age of forty-one. She had no children.

Dr. Small, or “Doc” as he was affectionately known, was a beloved physician who made house calls and had great compassion for the poor. His principal purpose in the practice of medicine was not for material gain but to be of service to mankind. He always had time to stop and converse with concerned family members. He delivered many babies, and ministered to those who could not be healed. Dr. Small studied and learned about the people he served, often describing them in the poetry that he wrote. He often joked about hypochondriacs, and recommended that they get plenty of exercise, drink lots of water, and develop a hobby.

He was also a creative person, well read with a great love of the arts. After he finished high school he worked in the harvest fields of the Dakotas. It is thought that there is where he developed his keen sense for nature and the warm emotions stirred by the open lands and wide sky. Our clearest window into the true character of Dr. Small were the four books of poetry that he wrote: The Feel of the Earth, Over My Shoulder, Down Coharie Way, and Old Footprints in the Clay.

The courthouse has a copy of Dr. Small’s will, and it is perhaps the most read will in the county’s history. Dr. Small was a very private person. He banked fifteen miles away, in Warsaw, because he didn’t want the people of Clinton to know his business. He didn’t retain an attorney until late in life, and that was for the sole purpose of drawing up his extensive and detailed will for which he did most the writing.

On one of his trips to Warsaw, he talked to his banker and said, “I need to write a will, and I need an attorney”. His banker, a Mr. Thompson, said “Well, I know someone who can write a will for you. He is just out of law school, and he happens to be my son.”

So, we have a very young and inexperienced attorney writing a will for a gentleman of words, a gentleman who knew exactly what he wanted to say and how he wanted to say it. Dr. Small enjoyed writing, and he intended to have the last word.

The will is long by customary standards. It covers his burial, his taxes, his survivors, and his legal responsibilities. But it tells us much more. The will is dated November 17, 1967. This was two years after his wife died, and five years after his daughter died. In his will Dr. Small made small monetary gifts to his brothers and sisters, and he remembered his secretary with a gift, as well. But he made it very clear that his wife’s family should have no claim on his estate and were to receive nothing.

The primary beneficiaries of his estate were five small colleges located within our state, all denominational, or religious colleges: Mount Olive, Campbell, Louisburg, Chowan, and Barton. Even today, nearly forty years after his death, these schools are still receiving income from the trust that was created by Dr. Small’s will.

One of the largest assets that Dr. Small owned was nearly 700 acres of woodland property along the Black River just above Clear Run. He built a small brick cabin by the river there that he often visited, attracted by its beauty and serenity. He often wrote his poetry there. Dr. Small also left stocks, bonds, and valuable timber, and in 1972 the trust was valued at one-half million dollars, a considerable sum for that day and time.

The part of the will of great interest to Sampsonians is Article VIII, and it states “In the making of this will, I can truly say that my greatest interest rests in the disposition of this College Street property, and here, at the risk of sounding verbose in the writing of this document, I feel impelled to enter some explanation of my interest and to set forth my reasons for making this disposition and directing the manner in which this property is to be handled. Knowing that Sampson County is rich in history and tradition, but that of recent years, apparently, the interest and endeavors of its citizens have been largely directed to commercialization and material attainments, with a neglect of the artistic and cultural values, and a further neglect if not a total disregard for the things historical; I am of the opinion that a reawakening of interest in historical, artistic, and cultural values is long overdue.

So with this thought in mind, and with the hope for a Renaissance of interest in its historical, artistic, and cultural values, it is my hope and desire to promote such interest by designating this College Street property for use primarily as an archives repository for collected articles, papers, and other memorabilia; and also, for the use of certain persons, or groups of persons who may from time to time wish to use the buildings for the purpose of promoting and furthering an interest in music, literature, and the fine arts in general.”

Dr. Small died a tragic death at his College Street home on the cold night of February 3, 1971. He was alone, and during an evening snowstorm, he slipped on the icy steps at his back door and fell to the ground. Doc quietly folded his arms and crossed over the river to the great beyond. He was found frozen the next day.

Dr. Small, his wife, and his daughter are all buried in the Clinton Cemetery. Victor Small will be long and well remembered by the citizens of Sampson County. We are attempting to rise to his challenge to create here a Renaissance in the historic, artistic, and cultural values of our county.

But is it haunted?

Mention Dr. Victor Small and his home on College Street to locals and chances are you’ll hear a ghost story or two. After all, the house is nearly 140 years old, maybe older, so a ghost here or there shouldn’t sound so surprising. The late Lois Weaver, who served as Chairman of the Arts Council and maintained an office there, believed that there were spirits looming about the place.

After working in the house for more than two years, Weaver grew comfortable with what she felt was the presence of the spirits of the former owners, Victor and Suzanne Small. Early each day as she entered her small office she offered a warm greeting to both:

“Good morning, Dr. Small.”

“Good morning, Suzanne.”

Some claim to have seen the ghostly images of both the Smalls in the house, but Weaver said that she had only felt their presence.

In a side room sits Dr. Small’s examining table and tiny jars of medicine, instruments of his trade that remain just as he left them when he had a heart attack and died alone during an evening snowstorm in 1971. Some say he died in the back yard after a fall. They say his body was found frozen the next morning with arms outstretched, sweeping the snow on both sides, giving the appearance of angel’s wings. Others say he struggled into the house and died in his own bed. He was 83 years old.

According to Weaver, “The Smalls didn’t get along very well.”

She mentioned two oval photographs taken of them when they were young.

“When these photographs were taken, they were meant to be hung so they faced each other. But Dr. Small told a lady who worked for him that if ever those pictures were hung face to face, he would take them down.” He said, “I had to live with that woman for all those years and I don’t intend to have to look at her through all eternity.”

After Dr. Small died, the woman hung the portraits (face to face) over the mantle-piece. The next day, she said, his picture had been very gently taken off the wall and placed on the floor. No one else had been in the house. Today Dr. Small’s picture hangs in the living room, while Suzanne’s is on the other side of the house in the dining room.

The old house creaks and groans and eerie sounds abound. Footsteps are often heard on the second floor, when there’s no one upstairs. Sometimes female voices whisper in hushed, indiscernible conversations. Others claim to have seen a little girl with long curls playing in the back yard, near the playhouse.

Dr. Small, himself a poet, was known to be romantic and liked the ladies. Mrs. Weaver said that he Arts Council used to offer the house as quarters to visiting artists, and on one such occasion a soprano said that when she walked up or down the stairs, she could feel Dr. Small’s ghost pat her on the bottom.

Then there’s the suicide that occurred in the house. In his will, Dr. Small asked that much of his furniture and fixtures remain in the house. He was particularly concerned that the upstairs claw-footed bathtub be kept. He wrote in his will “My reasons for the disposition of this bathtub are sentimental, since I have bathed, sang, and even written poetry while bathing in it. A former owner of these premises cut his throat in it — very effectively.” A check of death certificates at the county courthouse verified that a suicide did in fact occur there in 1918.

So is the place really haunted? Maybe it is, maybe it’s not, but then again ghosts don’t really exist, do they?

Sources: An Inventory of Historic Architecture in Sampson County, NC, Tom Butchko,1988; Sampson County M.D.s, 1736-1957, Kathleen Matthews Carter, 1957; Some Small Stuff: The Families of John and Hattie Small, author unknown; The Huckleberry Historian, Oscar Bizzell and Norma Moore, December 1988; Vision & Views, The Dr. Small House, A Cultural Asset, Claude Moore, 1987; House of Many Stories, The Fayetteville Observer, date ca 1988.