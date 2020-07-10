Bridge set for demolition

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a busy portion of Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton through this weekend, starting Friday night, while contract crews demolish a bridge as part of a massive replacement project.

Crews were to close Sunset Avenue underneath U.S. 421/701 between 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and 6 a.m. Monday, July 13. The closure is needed to demolish the northbound bridge on U.S. 421/701, transportation officials said. This work is the beginning of construction on the replacement of the bridge, which is expected to take about nine months.

Drivers will be able to access the ramps of the interchange on both sides of the bridges, according to NCDOT. Signs will be up directing traffic around the closure, but drivers may also find up-to-date traffic information on DriveNC.gov.

Crews have been out at the U.S. 421/701 bridge in Clinton prepping for the bridge replacement for the past month.

The project is already shifting traffic patterns on Faircloth Freeway and condensing the flow of traffic on N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue), which will be the case for the foreseeable future. The work, part of a $25 million project, will ultimately see a brand new bridge constructed and the addition of a lane on Sunset Avenue.

NCDOT closed the U.S. 421/701 North bridge over Sunset Avenue last month, shifting northbound traffic across the median to the southbound bridge, which will temporarily carry traffic in both directions.

Demolition and replacement of the northbound bridge is expected to take about nine months. Once the northbound bridge construction is complete, traffic will shift to the new bridge and crews will remove and replace the southbound bridge, NCDOT officials previously stated.

While crews are working and the traffic pattern is different than normal, NCDOT is urging motorists to slow down and use caution while in the area.

The bridge replacement is part of the most recent phase of N.C. 24 improvements targeted to extend to Interstate 40 in Duplin County.

A $24.5 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company at the end of 2018 to replace two bridges that will take U.S. 421/701 (Faircloth Freeway) traffic over N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 between the U.S. 421/701 interchange and east of Cecil Odie Road, in close proximity to the Sampson County Livestock Facility.

The project also includes an interchange to connect U.S. 421 to the new section of roadway south of Clinton.

The improvements are a part of a larger plan to expand N.C. 24 and link it with Interstate 40, a project that has been ongoing for years, dating back to October 2013 when crews began working to widen the roadway in Cumberland County.

The 40-mile project has for years been touted for its ultimate aim of connecting Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. The first four segments from from Vander in Cumberland County to U.S. 421/701 Bypass (Faircloth Freeway) in Clinton totals about 27 miles.

The last two segments will extend further east from Faircloth Freeway toward I-40 in Duplin County, with the $25 million contract award serving to add the next piece of the overall project.

