Brunson, Worley to lead CCS

Clinton City Schools reorganized its board this week, an annual occurrence, reappointing Dr. Linda Brunson as chairperson and installing Carol Worley as vice-chair.

Worley expressed that the majority of the board members are in their first year of board service and they are still on a learning curve.

“As the senior member of the board in my 10th year of service,” Worley noted, “I bring the knowledge and experience to move us forward in our pursuit for the best possible outcomes for all the students in our district.”

Brunson will serve as chairperson for the third time and she hopes her past performances speak for themselves.

“I think my colleagues know that I am sincere about how our board conducts business as we work to provide the best educational opportunity that we can for all the students we serve,” the chairperson stated.

Brunson also noted that Worley “has been a very effective board member for 10 years. She has the knowledge, experience and the motivation to serve as the vice-chair.”

The Board of Education recently amended its mission statement to emphasize their intent to focus on the social and emotional needs of CCS students during the recent pandemic.

“Before our students and teachers will be able to focus on academics, we must allow time for everyone to adjust to navigating school differently while being flexible and accommodating enough to address the emotional needs as they arise,” Worley stated. “These are unprecedented times for all school districts attempting to reopen schools while providing a safe environment for our students, staff and the community during a pandemic.”

Worley went on to note that CCS will remain focused on making sure that students reach their highest level of academic performance. At the same time, she noted, they will have to understand the challenges they will face.

“We are working hard this year as well as in prior years to be sure that we carry out our mission of educating all students to their highest level of academic performance,” Brunson added. “Carrying out our mission this year will certainly take more effort and more work as we enter into an unprecedented school year.”

The chairperson noted that students and their families, plus the staff and community members, are dealing with different life experiences and the board must address them to meet the needs of the children they serve.

“Our schools are working diligently on developing our Re-Entry Plan,” Brunson added.

There are currently three potential plans, A, B and C, each more restrictive than the last.

Plan A is minimal social distancing and Plan B is moderate social distancing. Plan C is remote learning. Clinton High School has already begun to dive into a Plan B scenario and come up with plans on how they would structure student learning.

Sampson County’s Board of Education already approved a similar form of Plan B, combining at-home learning with in-class instruction. Clinton City Schools leaders are still in the process of evaluating what is best for the district.

Worley noted that there are plans to develop procedures for reopening the schools and they will be presented to the board on July 20.

