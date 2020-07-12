A statue honoring the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County, at the heart of controversy and the subject of recent protests, was damaged overnight. The soldier was leaning backward on Sunday morning, pried partially from its pedestal, with a piece of rope left around its neck.

The statue portion was subsequently removed later Sunday morning, but it was not immediately clear where it was taken.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling has been in communication with other city leaders regarding the vandalism. He called on local law enforcement to “investigate fully and charge those guilty to the full extent of the law.”

As the courthouse is on county property, the matter is being investigated by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said the city agency is working close with the county.

“The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the criminal incident,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith confirmed Sunday. “As for the particulars of the evidence in the case, I will refrain from comment. It is still early into the investigation and (there are) a lot of moving parts.”

The Clinton City Council just last week adopted a resolution urging county leaders to begin exploring options to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse steps and relocate it. The issue has not yet been addressed by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, who would be responsible for any decision on its relocation.

City Councilman Darue Bryant led a protest on Monday at the base of the monument, and similar demonstrations endured the rest of the week, protesting the statue. It was erected to honor soldiers who died during the Civil War, 1861-65, spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled in May 1916.

To date, nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition through Change.org in favor of the removal of the Sampson statue.

Bryant said just last week that the Sampson County History Museum’s board was willing to receive the monument as a part of the museum’s Civil War exhibit, and he and others said that was a compromise they were willing to make. He said he felt the museum’s military building was a good place for the statue for people who want to see it.

He and others described the statue as symbolizing “a dim and heinous past” of racism. However, while he felt the statue should be removed, he told those in attendance during a July 6 protest, there was a right way and wrong way to remove the monument.

“I’m so proud to see that it didn’t take us having to come up here with markers and spray paint and vandalizing this thing,” he said then. “We didn’t have to take a rope, throw it on it and drag it down the street, and hang it on the light pole. There is a way that we can do it legally. That way, you show dignity and respect.”

Bryant took to social media Sunday, reacting to the incident of vandalism.

“We wanted this statue to be removed and made all attempts to do it legally; however, there were those who fought against it and there were those who felt our process was taking too long,” he stated in the Facebook post. “Remember our agenda is to invoke peace and not discord … justice not lawlessness … to demonstrate love and not hate.”