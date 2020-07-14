Honoring nurses worldwide

Mary L. Goodman is one of several nurses being honored throughout the year by the The World Health Organization. Courtesy Photo Johnson

As a nurse, Nina Johnson’s daily mission is to help patients in hospitals and throughout her career she remembers the lives of individuals she impacted.

“Some nurses feel that it’s a thankless job and it can feel that way at times,” Johnson said. “But if you’re really a nurse at heart, you stop and you think, ‘maybe my patients may not thank me, but I feel good about what I do.’”

Along with other members of the local Gamma Eta Eta chapter of the Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Johnson is being recognized with many other professionals throughout the United States and other other countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated 2020 as the “International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.” The purpose is to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives, while acknowledging the challenges they face in the workforce.

According to WHO, 18 million more health workers are needed to achieve and sustain universal health coverage by 2030. Approximately half of that shortfall, 9 million health workers, are nurses and midwives. The year-long observance coincides with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. She is best known as the founder of modern nursing.

“Nurses need that encouragement,” Johnson said. “We need to keep our morale boosted because nursing is work of the heart.”

Johnson’s childhood and upbringing made her want to provide service and help people.

“Even when I go to the drive-thru at McDonald’s, I’ll say put the change towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities,” Johnson said about the nonprofit organization improving the lives of children. “Little things add up to become big things.”

Throughout her career, Johnson had a lot of those feel-good moments working as a geriatric, intensive care unit, public health and psychiatric nurse. She was raised in Lenoir County and was born on the outskirts of La Grange.

“I was told as a little girl that I would never amount to anything and that came from a close family member,” Johnson said about overcoming obstacles in her personal life. “God is my refuge and my fortress. He’s my guide.”

After graduating from high school, her goal was to become an Air Force nurse. But at the moment, Johnson said the path God picked for her was to become a mother first. At the age of 33 , she went back to school to be a nurse, a dream she had at the age of 5.

“I had a few other occupations, I was thinking about, but for some reason, nursing always over shadowed the others,” Johnson said.

Johnson went to Lenoir Community College and James Sprunt Community College before enrolling in classes at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Johnson developed some health issues and she also had to help her family after her late mother was diagnosed with alzheimer’s. She continued and earned a degree from the university and is now going to graduate school at Western Carolina University. Johnson is now a psychiatric nurse at Cherry Hospital in Goldsboro.

The importance of service is why she joined the sorority and is proud to celebrate the Year of the Nurse.

Sampson County’s Gamma Eta Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority started in 2017. Founded in 1932, the purpose of Chi Eta Phi is to elevate the nursing field and encourage others to become involved. It’s affiliated with groups such as Coalition for the Advancement of Minority Health and Welfare, Institute for the Advancement of Multicultural & Minority Medicine and the American Heart & Stroke Association.

Mary L. Goodman is another member of the local chapter working to make a positive change. The mental health nurse is originally from Clinton and studied nursing at Sampson Community College where she earned degrees in the field. For Goodman, it’s a great gesture for nurses to be recognized throughout the year through the WHO observation. She feels that nurses bring compassion, empathy, love, with hopes to be the change needed for 2020.

“I don’t care where we’re at in our careers, as nurses we’re just trying to get people to that next moment,” she said about a forever changing field.

She worked for eight years as a mental health and substance abuse nurse. Her career includes times at several facilities including Sampson Regional Medical Center’s emergency unit. Goodman continued her education at Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y by earning a bachelor’s degree. She returned to the mental health and substance abuse field in Durham, before giving birth to a set of fraternal twins at 49. She returned to her career 14 months later at Cape Fear Valley Health’s emergency department. Goodman was recently accepted to Walden University’s Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program.

She’s proud to make a difference in a scary time in hospitals behind the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But through their contributions come with blessings for many.

“In the midst of this pandemic, they call nurses superheroes,” she said. “This lifestyle, this career. It comes with a lot of challenges. One of my worst fears is the day they came to me and said we have almost four hundred positive people where I was working.”

Along with other nurses throughout the world, sorority members are still fulfilling the mission of the organization while facing challenges related to COVID-19. As of Monday, there’s more than 3.3 million confirmed cases in the United States.

“We’re still reaching out as much as possible, educating and trying to empower people,” Goodman she said. “We’re still striving to do all that we can for humanity. It comes stipulations, social distancing and blinders right now. We don’t know as a whole where we’re as a whole with this COVID-19.”

For many nurses, the work involves being away from families. But it’s a duty they love to do.

“We are humans with hearts,” Goodman said. “We bleed to and we cry too. We’re afraid too and we’re going into this storm, hoping and praying that we come out unhinged.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.