Schools to reopen next month; Phase 2 extended three weeks

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases

North Carolina’s schools will reopen next month with a multitude of precautions in place, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, noting that the state will also remain paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 for three more weeks after the current executive order expires on Friday.

“As we continue to see rising case numbers and hospitalizations, we will stay in Safer At Home Phase 2 for three more weeks,” said Cooper. “Our re-opening priority is the school building doors, and in order for that to happen we have to work to stabilize our virus trends.”

Those schools will open for in-person instruction under an updated Plan B that requires face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom, measures to ensure social distancing for everyone in the building, and other safety protocols, Cooper announced Tuesday.

“The most important opening is that of our classroom doors. Our schools provide more than academics; they are vital to our children’s’ health, safety and emotional development,” said Cooper. “This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side. I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families.”

Districts may choose to operate under Plan C, which calls for remote learning only, and health leaders recommend schools allow families to opt in to all-remote learning. Modifications have been made to Plan B since it was released in June to make it more protective of public health.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen called it a “balanced, flexible approach.”

The state will provide at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and school staff member in public schools. In June, the state provided packs of personal protective equipment to schools that included a two-month supply of thermometers, surgical masks, face shields and gowns for school nurses and delegated staff who provide health care to students.

“Educators and stakeholders across our state have worked tirelessly to reopen our school buildings safely for our students, teachers and staff,” said Eric Davis, chairman of the State Board of Education. “Today, we take another critical step towards that goal. We also know families need to choose the option that is best for their children, so all school districts will provide remote learning options.”

Under Plan B, schools are required to follow key safety measures that include:

• Requiring face coverings for all teachers and students K-12

• Limiting the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building to the extent necessary to ensure 6 feet distance can be maintained when students/staff will be stationary

• Conducting symptom screening, including temperature checks

• Establishing a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students

• Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly

• Requiring frequent hand washing throughout the school day and provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom

• Discontinuing activities that bring together large groups

• Limiting nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups

• Discontinuing use of self-service food or beverage distribution

In addition, schools are strongly recommended to follow additional safety measures that include:

• Designating hallways and entrance/exit doors as one-way

• Keeping students and teachers in small groups that stay together as much as possible

• Having meals delivered to the classroom or have students bring food back to the classroom if social distancing is not possible in the cafeteria

• Discontinuing activities that bring together large groups

• Placing physical barriers such as plexiglass at reception desks and similar areas

“While all school re-entry plans have their challenges during this pandemic, our superintendents, principals, and other school leaders will continue to prioritize student and staff safety in reopening schools under the cautious parameters outlined today by the governor,” N.C. Association of School Administrators Executive Director Katherine Joyce stated. “We look forward to continuing work with the governor, the General Assembly, and other state leaders to ensure our schools have the support needed to get student learning back on track in the safest manner possible in each local district.”

“The good news is that local school boards can now begin to officially put their school reopening plans in motion,” added Brenda Stephens, president of the N.C. School Board Association. “While the current situation may not be ideal for all, I’m confident North Carolina’s educators will continue to provide students with the best education possible”.

State, Sampson stats

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, there were 89,484 cases (up 1,956 from Monday) and 1,552 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 42), according to the NCDHHS. Currently, 1,109 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus — up 69 from Monday, a new high mark for the state.

There were 1,254,846 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Tuesday, up 34,360 from Monday’s total.

“Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states. We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high, but it’s steady,” said Cooper. “However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye. Easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools. The most important opening is that of our classroom doors.”

The Sampson County Health Department on Tuesday reported 29 new cases of the virus, a day after the county sustained its eighth death attributed to the virus.

There have been 3,653 COVID-19 tests conducted in Sampson (up 28 from Monday), resulting in 2,362 negatives (up 1) to go along with the 1,229 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic. Of that number who have tested positive in Sampson, 1,045 were listed as recovered as of Tuesday, up 29 from Monday — translating to 184 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson.

That number of known active cases remains unchanged as new positive cases and newly-recovered patients each totaled 29 for Tuesday. There were 62 COVID-19 tests pending locally as of Tuesday.

Sampson County Health Department officials said last week that both state and private laboratories are experiencing delays in providing test results. Obtaining test results can now take up to 7-10 days, they said.

On Saturday, the NCDHHS reported the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,462. Hospitalizations were also said to be at a record high, with 1,093 people hospitalized with COVID-19. By Monday, that number dipped back to 1,040 but spiked to another record high — at 1,109 — on Tuesday.

“Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” Cohen said Saturday. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”

State and local officials have urged citizens to wear a mask, pointing to “overwhelming” scientific evidence that shows face coverings can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially from people who have it and don’t know it.

“We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us. We’ll continue toward the school year and work together with everyone’s safety in mind,” Cooper stated on Tuesday. “The easiest & most effective way we can ensure our children go to school in August and ease economic restrictions: wear a mask. CDC Director Robert Redfield said that if everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks, we could drive this virus into the ground. Let’s do that for our children, if nothing else.”

Sampson Regional Medical Center is distributing 20,000 masks at sites across the county. Hospital leaders said wearing a mask is a “minor inconvenience and price to pay for keeping our community health.” They are urging residents to join them in curbing the spread of the virus.

“In total, we are still distributing 20,000 masks,” said Amber Cava, VP of Strategy & Business Development at Sampson Regional Medical Center, on Monday. “To date, we’ve allocated 10,000 masks to the various community partners listed on our website. We are expecting 5,000 more today and the last of our 5,000 on the initial 20,000 order next week.”

Mask distribution sites are located in Autryville, Clinton, Harrells, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Salemburg.

