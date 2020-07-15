Leading the way for FFA

Johnson Riley Chloe Hobbs of Lakewood, Tripp Johnson of Hobbton, and Casey Riley of Union are looking forward to serving as state officers for the North Carolina FFA Association. Courtesy Photo

During their high school years, Chloe Hobbs, Tripp Johnson, and Casey Riley proudly wore their blue corduroy jackets as members of FFA and showed their love for agriculture.

Now, they’re ready to continue that journey at a higher level with the North Carolina FFA Association as three of six members of the 2020-2021 State Officer Team. With more 300 chapters across the state, the goal of FFA is to make a positive impact in the lives of students by developing leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

“I think that really shows a lot about Sampson County’s AgEd programs and how impactful they are,” Johnson said about half the board being filled by products of Sampson County Schools. “You’ve got three leaders from Sampson County and last year there were two leaders. Hopefully, they’ll be a lot more in the future.”

The team was announced during a virtual 2020 State FFA Celebration. Hobbs, of Lakewood High School (LHS), was elected as State FFA President; Johnson, of Hobbton High School (HHS), is serving as a State FFA Vice President and Treasurer; and Riley, of Union High School (UHS), was also elected as a State FFA Vice President and reporter.

“I am very honored, humbled and excited,” Hobbs said about her leadership position as president. “Typically, it would involve a ton of traveling and going across the state to different high school and middle school chapters. This year, it’s going to be a little more challenging because of the coronavirus and everything being virtual.”

But after many accomplishments at LHS. Hobbs is still excited about working with FFA members on a larger scale.

“I’m just so excited to take this adventure along with my five other teammates,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs grew up on her family’s farm in Roseboro. She became involved with FFA during her freshman year when she competed in the North Carolina FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event, where she placed first. She went on to compete at the national level during the competition where participants recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answer questions.

“At that point, I knew that this was something that I really wanted to be involved in because I was really passionate not only about agriculture, but about public speaking and advocacy,” Hobbs said.

Her passion continued to grow and now she’s a state officer for the FFA organization. Last year, Hobbs served as the president for the Southeast Region.

“It was really a long time coming, but after putting in a lot of hard work and spending a lot of time in prayer and reflection, I was named the North Carolina State State FFA President, “she said about the application and extensive interview process with questions related to agriculture.

There’s now more than 21,000 FFA members in North Carolina. The organization prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. Hobbs expressed how she’s eager to meet the members and advisers in the state.

The recent LHS graduate will be a freshman at Sampson Community College in August. She plans to transfer to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. to major in communications. Her career goal is to become a public relations representative for agriculture or the evangelical field.

Riley is also excited about the upcoming period.

“It’s been a very long time since Union High has had a state representative, so I’m really excited to be able to serve our state and represent our community,” Riley said.

As a state officer, some of her goals is to connect with North Carolina’s and try to make a difference in their lives. Like other officers, Riley will face challenges of connecting with people because of the pandemic.

“We may have to do stuff online virtually, but we’re still going to do whatever we can to make a difference and to make a positive impact through FFA,” Riley said.

Riley joined FFA during her first semester of UHS after taking Agriscience Applications. Riley competed in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development, before participating in prepared public speaking and parliamentary procedures. She served as a chapter officer during her three years at UHS and was also the Sampson Federation President.

“I knew that I wanted to be chapter and run for state office,” Riley said. “It’s always been one of my goals since freshman year. What really got me involved in FFA was my agriculture background.My dad is a farmer, so that something that I knew I wanted to carry on. It really influenced to wanting to join FFA.”

Each year, the North Carolina FFA Association picks student members for representation as officers. During the year, they have a variety of responsibilities such as providing motivation and building relationships.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for Sampson County,” Riley said. “It’s kind of rare to have that many people on one officer team. We all grew up with an ag background and we know what it’s like in Sampson County and the struggle that farmers face.”

Riley is attending East Carolina University to study marketing, with goals to become a business owner.

Johnson expressed how the FFA accomplishment felt like a dream.

“Right now, I’m feeling very excited and fulfilled at the same time,” Johnson said.

Before Johnson came to HHS, both of his sisters were members of FFA, which influenced him to join during his freshman year. He was involved in other organizations in high school, but FFA was his favorite when it came to leadership and public speaking. Johnson also loved the agriculture aspect of FFA.

“Growing up in Sampson County, you’re around so much agriculture and you know is involved in agriculture in some type of way,” Johnson said. “FFA was always my favorite club because of the agriculture aspect, mixed in with the leadership and public speaking part.”

Johnson is headed to North Carolina State University to major in agricultural business management. He also plans to study horticulture as well. After earning his degree, Johnson wants to work with a large agriculture company.

The three Sampsonians will be joined by Vice President Colton Meads of Perquimans County and Vice Presidents MacKenna Clifton and Abbey Zentmeyer of Rowan County.

As a state officer, Johnson wants to have a positive impact on all members by assisting with workshops, leadership training, achieving goals, and making sure every member feels valued within the organization. He’s also looking forward to promoting FFA and agriculture.

“I think every student should have a small understanding of where their food comes from and how agriculture works and how the industry works,” he said. “In Sampson County, we probably know a little bit more agriculture, but those living in the Raleigh area or the Charlotte area aren’t around agriculture like we are growing up, I think it’s very important for those students in those situations to have an understanding of agriculture and getting involved in FFA and the opportunities after high school.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.