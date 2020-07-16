Alive After Five canceled

The Malpass Brothers play during a previous Alive After Five Summer Concert Series show in Clinton. This year’s series, originally delayed until August, has now been canceled.

The 2020 edition of the Alive After Five Summer Concert Series has officially been canceled, committee members announced. Even though hopeful, and despite pushing the slate to an August start, organizers said safety concerns for all involved ultimately led to the decision to pull the plug on this year’s season.

In a notification to past Alive After Five (AA5) sponsors and supporters, sent on behalf of the AA5 Committee and its presenting partners, committee members cited the pandemic as an insurmountable hurdle in putting on the concerts.

“As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is having tremendous impact on our nation, state and county,” the notification from the AA5 committee, including members Kara Donatelli, Tom Hart, David Jenkins, Darrell Jones, Ray Jordan, Ross Kimbro, J.W. Simmons, and Cody Smith stated.

”We are in uncharted waters, but we will get through this with the help of family, friends and neighbors,” the committee stated.

Over the past several months, the AA5 Committee has continued to meet virtually and has had multiple conversations regarding the 2020 season. Those talks were optimistic that shows could occur, even if it wasn’t the full original lineup.

”The committee has remained hopeful that we would be able to present concerts this season, even if we had to scale back the number of concerts presented,” the letter to past sponsors read. “However, with the safety of our sponsors, attendees, and band members being at the forefront of each conversation, and with the uncertainty of when communities will be allowed to hold outdoor gatherings, events or festivals with large numbers of attendees, the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s season.”

The 2020 slate of local shows was originally set for a May start.

Back in April, organizers announced a revised slate that would kick off in August, to include Jim Quick and Coastline on Aug. 6; Spare Change on Aug. 20; The Entertainers on Sept. 17; The Band of Oz on Oct. 9; and closing out with a CAT 5 Band special event to be held sometime between October and December.

The Band of Oz was to play in conjunction with the 2020 Cycle NC Mountains-to-the-Coast Bike Tour, which is still slated to come through Sampson in October, with an overnight stop in Clinton. That event was expected to attract over 1,400 visitors to the county when it was first announced, but it is uncertain how things will unfold at this point.

The bike tour had not been canceled or rescheduled as of this week, according to the event website.

The AA5 Committee shared its appreciation for the past support and noted that organizers are dedicated to continuing to provide concerts and entertainment opportunities for the residents of Sampson, as well as visitors to the county, as it has for the past decade.

The concerts have regularly been held at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Ray Jordan at [email protected]

