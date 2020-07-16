Crews spraying against mosquitoes

City of Clinton crews have begun to spray the city to protect against mosquitoes.

According to City of Clinton Public Works & Utilities Director Chris Medlin, Public Works sprayed the entire city twice in May. They did not spray in June, but they re-started on July 2.

“We have covered the entire city again so far this month,” Medlin explained. “We will take this week off from spraying and start again early next week.”

Typically, Public Works continue to spray until early fall, usually around the end of September. Medlin explained that they spray every other week, depending on the weather.

“The weather plays a huge role in our spraying frequency as well as our attempt to actually spray,” the Public Works director explained. “We can’t spray when it is raining. Our machine produces a fog which isn’t able to disperse as designed when it is raining. We aren’t able to get the coverage we desire due to the rain and moisture.”

He went on to explain that mosquito activity increases in extremely wet periods where the city has ponded or where stagnant water is sitting around. The city tries to increase its spraying when it receives a prolonged stretch of wet weather.

“We feel like spraying for mosquitoes is a huge service to our citizens,” Medlin stated. “We realize we can’t rid the city of mosquitoes, but we do try to keep them at manageable levels so residents can enjoy some time outdoors without being swarmed. Public Works staff will continue to spray the city until at least Labor Day.”

Clinton Public Works & Utilities Manager Stacey Ray, the city will use a London Fogger, a slow-release fogger common among Public Health agencies. The fogger will slowly release a chemical known as Envion, a water-based, ready-to-use mosquito adulticide containing Permethrin and Piperonyl butoxide.

The fogger can emit the spray 15 feet on either side of the machine.

“It sprays it into the air, that’s why we do it at night. Most people are inside their houses,” Ray stated in the past.

According to Brad Hardison, an extension agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office, mosquito management uses source reduction, personal protection and chemical control.

Hardison advised people in the past to keep an eye on rainwater and tip over buckets or any other type of container where rainwater can collect such as flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, etc. Mosquitoes typically breed in standing water. This type of procedure is known as a “Tip and Toss.”

He also acknowledged that mosquitoes transmit several viruses to humans. People can also wear long sleeves and long pants to avoid getting bitten, or a mosquito repellent is always an option.

