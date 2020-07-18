Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 7 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 55, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 8 — Sylvia Perry-Tranee, 21, of 810 Encounter Place, Hope Mills, was charged with assault on an officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 8 — Dennis Quane Cromartie, 26, of 4204 Greencastle Court, Apt. 110, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possessing/selling/buying a gun with altered serial number, possession of firearm by felon and unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area. Bond set at $250,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 8 — James Cyle Beatty, 33, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 28.

• July 8 — Gretta Renee Ammons, 27, of 2243 Nay Court, Fayetteville, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 8 — Lisa Ann Edge, 52, of 6085 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 9 — Daniel Lee Robbins, 29, of 107 Hick St., Erwin, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 9 — Kenneth Shane Jackson, 22, of 2222 Goldsboro Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 9 — Christopher George Spearman, 29, of 240 Pinetop Lane, Ingold, was charged with failure to comply, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $10,265; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 10 — Elven Franklin, 66, of 3146 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine. Bond set at $45,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 10 — June Henry Stallings, 52, of 205 Clancey Circle, Cary, N.C., was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 11 — Lashaunda Allen, 36, of 6465 Stewart Road, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 24.

• July 11 — Jennifer Eileen Torres, 36, of 139 Peanut Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, selling meth, delivering meth, possession of heroin, possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, no operator’s license and probation violation. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 11 — Elvis Lee Maready, 51, of 1450 Thebert Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• July 12 — Tarvaris Dion Sutton, 19, of 1201 Day Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with assault on an individual with disability, communicating threats and assault on a child under 12. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Nov. 11.

• July 12 — Johnny Edward Lucas, 28, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 13 — Amy Ann Lopez, 36, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 13 — Haley Elizabeth Sutton, 26, of 6581 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 16 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 26, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 16 — Victory Andrew Fields, 27, of 95 Eric Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 16 — Samantha Cox, 19, of 1254 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.