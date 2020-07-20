COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases

A report of 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sampson County on Tuesday was a significant spike after a combined seven new virus cases since Friday, including just three on Monday, a three-month low in new daily cases.

As of Tuesday, there had been 3,949 coronavirus tests conducted in Sampson (up 34 from Monday), resulting in 2,568 negatives (up 10) to go along with the 1,322 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic, including the 32 new cases.

Of those positive patients in Sampson, 1,146 were listed as recovered as of Tuesday, an increase of 39 recoveries over Monday’s numbers. In the past two weeks, there have been 246 recoveries, according to reports from the Sampson County Health Department. On Monday, however, Sampson reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 10.

In all, Tuesday’s numbers translate to 166 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson.

The rise of three cases over the weekend was the lowest in three months when cases rose by just one from 35 on April 23 to 36 on April 24. Monday’s modest rise came in the wake of a four-case rise in Sampson on Friday, which at the time was the lowest since coronavirus cases increased by four back in early May, from 96 cases on May 4 to 100 cases on May 5.

There were 59 tests pending locally as of Tuesday, a drop of eight from Monday.

New state data available

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) this week unveiled an updated COVID-19 Dashboard that includes more granular information about hospital capacity and hospitalization trends, both statewide and broken down by region.

The new hospitalization data is anticipated to provide additional insight into North Carolina’s hospital capacity in the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 Dashboard provides a public-facing overview of the key metrics and capacities the state is monitoring to inform its pandemic response strategy and decision-making. The dashboard has been used for reporting high-level statewide data on hospital capacity, including the number of people currently hospitalized, inpatient and Intensive Care Unit bed utilization and ventilator availability, since it was launched in March.

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, there were 102,861 cases (up 1,815 from Monday) and 1,668 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 26), according to the NCDHHS. Currently, 1,179 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus — up 93 from Monday’s total.

There were 1,458,997 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Tuesday, up 35,109 from Monday.

New hospitalization-related indicators added to the COVID-19 Dashboard include hospitalizations by regions, trends in inpatient and ICU bed utilization over time and a breakdown of hospitalizations by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As part of the data, North Carolina is split into eight different regional classifications, with Sampson accounting for one of nine counties within the Mid Carolina Regional Healthcare Coalition (MCRHC).

The MCRHC has 123 patients hospitalized, with 91% of hospitals within the coalition reporting, according to the newly-offered metric, which lists 1,086 total hospitalized patients, with 86% of hospitals reporting.

In the MCRHC, there are 470 ventilators available and 123 in use, a ratio that is reflective of the overall state numbers of 2,391 available and 886 in use, according to the NCDHHS figures.

Also in the region that includes Sampson, there are 108 empty staffed ICU beds, while 350 are in use. Overall in the state, numbers show that 553 ICU beds are empty staffed, while 1,710 are in use, while 1,199 are unreported or unstaffed.

Regarding inpatient hospital beds, there are 1,896 in use within the MCRHC, while 626 are empty staffed and 779 are unreported or unstaffed. Across the state, those inpatient hospital bed status includes 13,369 in use, 4,815 empty staffed and 7,125 unreported or unstaffed.

NCDHHS said it surveys hospitals across North Carolina daily through the Healthcare Preparedness Program, which is used to assess hospital capacity during disasters and emergencies such as COVID-19 and recently switched to a more automated system which has allowed for tracking of more detailed information.

Additional data reported through the interactive COVID-19 Dashboard includes:

• Case and death counts searchable by county and ZIP code;

• Case counts by date reported or date of specimen collection;

• County map of ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings; and

• Rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The COVID-19 Dashboard can be accessed online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

Ag workers to receive masks

It was announced Tuesday that the state was taking further measures to prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks among the agricultural workforce, delivering critical personal protection equipment for use by agricultural workers across the state.

“Agriculture is vital to our economy and food supply and it is critical that we protect farmworkers and their families from this virus,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Farmworkers are deemed an essential workforce and it is imperative that people who cultivate and harvest North Carolina’s wide variety of crops are protected. To support prevention efforts that are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS is implementing its plan this week to deliver over 900,000 masks and other infection control supplies to North Carolina Cooperative Extension county centers across the state for distribution to farms and agricultural operations. In addition to masks, the deliveries included hand sanitizer and cloth face coverings for workers to take home.

Thirty-one counties have been selected to receive the first delivery, including: Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Henderson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Pender, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

“Many of our farmworkers live in group housing, putting them at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Providing masks is one way we are helping to protect workers,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

NCDHHS is partnering with N.C. Cooperative Extension, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), the N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL) and the N.C. Agromedicine Institute to expedite a delivery plan and raise awareness about this resource among the farming community.

“Some of these supplies have been difficult for farmers to source as demand has exceeded supply. I am grateful that farmworkers and farmers have been prioritized for these much-needed materials,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The health of our farmers and farmworkers is very important because we all rely on them every day.”

Focus at the state and local level continues to be reaching the populations described as “historically marginalized,” which health officials say account for the majority of positive cases in Sampson and across the state.

The NCDHHS has also launched new online tools to help Spanish-speaking North Carolinians to determine if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and help individuals monitor their symptoms if they have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19.

North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic population is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. As of mid-July, the Latinx/Hispanic population represent 44 percent of cases where ethnicity is known, although they make up 9 percent of the state’s population.

In Sampson, the Latinx/Hispanic population is disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with approximately seven out of 10 cases in the county being of Hispanic ethnicity, Health Department director Wanda Robinson said earlier this month.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.