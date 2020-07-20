Roseboro man killed in motorcycle wreck; charges leveled

A Roseboro man was killed in a collision in western Sampson County over the weekend when a vehicle ran head-on into the motorcycle he was riding.

At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 242 South, near the Cumberland County line. The investigation revealed that a motorcycle, driven by Isaac Sellers, 27, of Roseboro, was traveling south on N.C. 242. A passenger vehicle, driven by Joe Hayes, 55, of Goldsboro, was traveling north on N.C. 242 when it crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle head on.

Sellers was airlifted to WakeMed in Raleigh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. According to patrol officials, Hayes has now been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center.

Trooper W.A. Davis is the lead investigator for the fatal collision, the fifth investigated by the Highway Patrol in Sampson this year. There have been six deaths in as many wrecks in the county in 2020, with the first deadly wreck of the year — a single-vehicle collision on Jan. 2 — occurring within the Clinton city limits and investigated by the Clinton Police Department. That January fatal collision was the first investigated by the Clinton PD since 2016.

There were 10 deaths in eight collisions in Sampson as of this time in 2019.

The patrol has investigated 17 deaths on county roads in each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.