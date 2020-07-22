Harrells FD improves rating

Harrells Volunteer Fire Department was able to improve their ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, highlighting that the Harrells community has improved fire protection and lower insurance rates for the department’s coverage area.

According to Chief George McGill, the department purchased new equipment, performed more training, and moved equipment to better distribute assets from their main and substation, which all helped to improve the ISO rating.

“Over the past several months, members of Harrells Volunteer Fire Department has work(ed) extremely hard and put in countless hours to prepare for our insurance rating and inspection put on by the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM),” Harrells Volunteer Fire Department announced recently on social media. “This inspection is conducted to help home and business owners save money on their insurance. After multiple months and hours of preparing for the inspection, the members of Harrells Volunteer Fire Department is pleased to announce that we have officially reduced our previous rating of a 7/9E to a new and improved rating of a 5/9E.”

The Facebook page noted that the new rating will go in effect on Oct. 1.

McGill explained that a lower ISO rating shows the level of preparedness of the department and it helps businesses and homeowners in the area save money on their insurance. He explained that the lower ratings will help benefit the community by lowering some insurance premiums.

“It benefits the department by having the trust from our community knowing that we are prepared to serve when needed,” McGill stated.

According to a press release from the OSFM NC Department of Insurance, the inspection is conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance. It is required regularly as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). The routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source, among other things.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief McGill for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

The press release also explained that the “state law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.”

The OSFM announcement explained that the NCRRS’ ISO rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category and it went on to explain that lower ratings don’t necessarily indicate poor service. However, a higher rating suggests that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district.

Currently, the Harrells Fire Department has a rating of 7/9E. The chief noted that anything within five miles from either Harrells or Ivanhoe station would receive a seven. Anything between the five and six miles would be a nine and anything after six miles would be a 10.

“We have now lowered our rating to a 5/9E and are in the process of building a third station to give our Kerr Station area a better rating they deserve,” McGill concluded.

