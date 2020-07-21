SCS opts for remote learning

Schmidlin In 2019, automotive students from Midway Middle School learn about the features of a 2017 Ford Focus RS from Mario Pennycooke of Universal Technical Institute. For the first nine weeks of the new academic period, students from Sampson County School will be learning at home instead of classrooms. File Photo | Sampson Independent During Expo Night at Salemburg Elementary School, students Nyasia Johnson, Izabella Hernandez and Addison Bullard enjoy showing their STEM projects. Due to COVID-19, many students will be away from each other and their teachers because of remote learning. File Photo | Sampson Independent

“You can criticize me, but one thing that I do know is that you can make up time — I can make up a day — but I can’t make up a student’s life.” — Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr., SCS Interim Superintendent

To begin the 2020-2021 school year, the Sampson County Board approved a remote learning plan for K-12 students due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision for the re-entry plan was made Tuesday during a board work session.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Leslie Stewart Hobbs Jr. recommended for students to learn away from school buildings for safety reasons. For the first nine weeks, high school students will continue their education at home. Options for kindergartners, elementary and middle school students will be reassessed after the first four weeks.

During his remarks, Hobbs spoke about this unprecedented moment of his career while talking about his work as the executive director for the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance (NWRESA). When NWRESA members asked about incidents such as hurricanes and wanted advice, the North Carolinian expressed how the pandemic doesn’t compare.

“Dealing with a hurricane, I knew when it was coming, when it was going to get there, and after it’s over, I can go out there and reassess everything,” Hobbs said. “I could make a decision and knew when we could get back. With the pandemic the questions and the answers change every single day.”

If asked the question July 1, Hobbs said his thoughts would be different than today. Hobbs; Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education; and Nicole Peterson, director of Pre-K-8 education, met with principals regarding scheduling and surveys regarding the pandemic.

Before Tuesday’s decision, the board approved a schedule, known as Plan B with 50 percent of students attending school for two days with social distancing practices, while the other three were spent at home. Plan A (minimal social distancing) and Plan C (remote learning only if COVID-19 gets worse) were previously discussed through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” plan.

“I think everybody in this room wants to get those students back as soon as we can in a safe manner,” Hobbs said about going with a model similar to Plan C. “Again, I always said that I’m going to get criticized, you’re going to get criticized.”

He continued and said the strictly remote decision was made on the side of safety as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sampson County.

“You can criticize me, but one thing that I do know is that you can make up time — I can make up a day — but I can’t make up a student’s life,” he said. “That’s my position.”

It was reported that a few other districts in the Southeast will be on a modified B Plan or Plan C schedule. He hopes after the first nine weeks, Sampson Schools can go to the least restrictive Plan A, but it’s going to take a lot of people changing their attitudes towards the pandemic. During the first couple of weeks, Hobbs would like to have open house events for parents and students to meet students. Another idea was to send parents to churches and other places in the community through safe social distancing practices.

Hobbs said Plan B may come with challenges related to classroom space, teacher scheduling and completing the standard course of studying.

Daughtry spoke about some of them while talking about the 50/50 model of two groups of students attending schools on different days and the stress of having to educate students at home too. She said it’s like teaching in three different phases.

“If you want us to finish the curriculum and have the best quality of education for our students, we’re going to need at least nine weeks for the remote learning at the high school, so everybody can be taught the same way,” she said.

The district will work on issues that may come up with bandwidth problems, with everyone on devices at one time. Board Chair Kim Schmidlin brought up an issue who may struggle without having face-to-face time with teachers in the classroom. Board member Sonya Powell feels that some students may have problems learning online through a computer, but it can accomplished if they have a desire to learn.

“We have to decide what’s best and safest for our schools,” Powell said. “Online learning or virtual learning is the safest thing at this point. That’s what we got to do for our county. I can’t live with one teacher, one employee, or one student possibly getting this disease as a result of being in one of our buildings. I can’t live with that.”

While board members discussed teachers who may feel uncomfortable returning, Schmidlin mentioned that they’ll adjust during the re-entry process and being back in schools.

“You add the students immediately right on top of that and there is that education that needs to happen about social distancing, hand washing and how we are going to keep our desks clean. There are some procedural things that I think we need to do which will help our whole environment — a tremendous amount safer for everybody who is there.”

The overriding issue Schmidlin talked about was students who are more significantly disadvantaged by the virtual learning process than other. She said some students don’t have support at home or someone to assist with homework. Access to Internet was another concern, especially if they are taking Career & College Promise Classes through Sampson Community College.

“You know as well as I do, there are students who really need to get back in front of a teacher, moreso than others because they have lack of support and a lack of tools,” she said about students not having laptops or iPads at home. “I think we need to make every effort possible to get students face-to-face.”

Belva Lovitt, director of technology, said the technology department is working on getting computers for students who need one. For Exceptional Children and pre-kindergarten students, procedures will be developed and followed to provide educational services. It was reported that the district will continue a meal plan service similar to the one during the spring semester after school buildings closed because of the pandemic. Vice Chair Daryll Warren applauded the work of the transportation and school nutrition workers during the meeting.

“I just want to make sure we can continue that,” Warren said about the importance of students receiving meals during the school period.

According to a recently approved calendar, the first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17. Additional information will be released in the upcoming weeks. Sampson County Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic data and will revisit the remote learning plan for K- prior to Sept. 14. High Schools will stay on a remote learning platform through Oct. 14, according to district officials.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.