Sampson: 60 new virus cases, 11th death

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases

Following a three-month low in new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Sampson saw its largest spike in new virus cases on Wednesday, which county health officials said was due to outbreaks at local long-term care facilities and new rapid testing being done locally.

After there were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sampson over several days last week and into this one — including four on Friday and three on Monday — Sampson health officials have reported 92 new cases in the past two days, including 60 on Wednesday along with the county’s 11th death attributed to the virus.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), several congregate living settings in Sampson are the site of ongoing outbreaks, including two nursing homes, two residential care facilities, and two other sites considered congregate living settings, but not named specifically.

The nursing homes where there are ongoing outbreaks include Mary Gran Nursing Center and Southwood Nursing and Retirement Center, located next to each other in Clinton. The two facilities each have four staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Southwood has one resident who has tested positive.

In terms of residential care facilities, Rolling Ridge Assisted Living in the Newton Grove area has two staff members who have tested positive, while The Magnolia in Clinton has had eight staffers and 28 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to the statistics.

Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings.

Those two “other” settings include those on Burch Road, Faison, where 54 cases have been reported among staff, and on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 11 cases have been reported among residents. Those particular sites were not named in the state report.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

COVID-19 case and outbreak investigations are conducted by local health departments. Facilities with less than 10 residents are not included to protect patient confidentiality. Information on ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/outbreaks-and-clusters. That data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, there had been 4,094 coronavirus tests conducted in Sampson (up 145 from Tuesday), resulting in 2,658 negatives (up 90) to go along with the 1,382 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic, including the 60 new cases.

Of those positive patients in Sampson, 1,189 were listed as recovered as of Wednesday, an increase of 43 recoveries over Tuesday’s numbers, which itself was a rise of 39 from Monday. In the past two weeks, there have been 289 recoveries, according to reports from the Sampson County Health Department.

Earlier this week, however, Sampson reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 10. That toll rose by one more on Wednesday.

In all, Wednesday’s numbers translate to 182 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, an increase of 16 from Tuesday’s tally. There were 54 tests pending locally as of Wednesday, a drop of five from Tuesday.

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, there were 105,001 cases (up 2,140 from Tuesday) and 1,698 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 30), according to the NCDHHS. Currently, 1,137 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus — down 42 from Tuesday’s total.

There were 1,491,820 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Wednesday, up 32,823 from Tuesday.

New state data available

This week, NCDHHS unveiled an updated COVID-19 Dashboard that includes more granular information about hospital capacity and hospitalization trends, both statewide and broken down by region.

The new hospitalization data is anticipated to provide additional insight into North Carolina’s hospital capacity in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides a public-facing overview of the key metrics and capacities the state is monitoring to inform its pandemic response strategy and decision-making. The dashboard has been used for reporting high-level statewide data on hospital capacity, including the number of people currently hospitalized, inpatient and Intensive Care Unit bed utilization and ventilator availability, since it was launched in March.

New hospitalization-related indicators added to the COVID-19 Dashboard include hospitalizations by regions, trends in inpatient and ICU bed utilization over time and a breakdown of hospitalizations by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As part of the data, North Carolina is split into eight different regional classifications, with Sampson accounting for one of nine counties within the Mid Carolina Regional Healthcare Coalition (MCRHC).

The MCRHC has 123 patients hospitalized, with 91% of hospitals within the coalition reporting, according to the newly-offered metric, which lists 1,086 total hospitalized patients, with 86% of hospitals reporting.

In the MCRHC, there are 470 ventilators available and 123 in use, a ratio that is reflective of the overall state numbers of 2,391 available and 886 in use, according to the NCDHHS figures.

Also in the region that includes Sampson, there are 108 empty staffed ICU beds, while 350 are in use. Overall in the state, numbers show that 553 ICU beds are empty staffed, while 1,710 are in use, while 1,199 are unreported or unstaffed.

Regarding inpatient hospital beds, there are 1,896 in use within the MCRHC, while 626 are empty staffed and 779 are unreported or unstaffed. Across the state, those inpatient hospital bed status includes 13,369 in use, 4,815 empty staffed and 7,125 unreported or unstaffed.

NCDHHS said it surveys hospitals across North Carolina daily through the Healthcare Preparedness Program, which is used to assess hospital capacity during disasters and emergencies such as COVID-19 and recently switched to a more automated system which has allowed for tracking of more detailed information.

Additional data reported through the interactive COVID-19 Dashboard includes:

• Case and death counts searchable by county and ZIP code;

• Case counts by date reported or date of specimen collection;

• County map of ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings; and

• Rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The COVID-19 Dashboard can be accessed online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

