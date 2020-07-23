Golfers will be teeing off to help Todd Kinlaw and his family in a fight against cancer.

The Sticking It To Sarcoma Golf Tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m. this Saturday, July 25, at the Timberlake Golf Club, 634 Challenge Club Drive, Clinton. At the beginning of 2020, Kinlaw was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the soft tissues in bones and muscles.

He is a member of the Timberlake Golf Club and hasn’t been able to play since that moment. His sister, Evelyn Walters, was approached by his friends about having a fundraiser to help with recovery, while he receives medical treatments at Duke Hospital.

“Since he loved golf that much, we thought it would be a good one to do and to raise money to help offset a lot of his medical expenses,” Walters said. “He’s had some emergency room visits and unexpected things that come with any type of illness, cancer especially.”

Walters said a fundraiser through golf would mean a lot to him since the family was heavily involved in the sport. Kinlaw spent 25 years with Sampson County Schools. He began working in Midway Elementary School’s Computer lab before going to the district’s technology department.

Proceeds during the event will go towards assisting the Kinlaw family with medical expenses. Check-in will start at 8 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost for one player is $75 and $300 for a four-person team. Along with tournament participation, prizes, raffles, range balls, and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Walters at 919-796-0312, by email at [email protected], or through the event’s Facebook page. Donations may also be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/sticking-it-to-sarcoma.

“The community has been phenomenal,” Walters said about the support she received. “It’s going to make me cry by just thinking about it. They are awesome.”