‘Sampson Strong’ shopping events set

Brunch & Bows will return next month and this year the event will look slightly different due to the coronavirus.

The Small Business Saturday Committee decided to call this year’s Brunch & Bows event “Sampson Strong Together Brunch & Bows.” The Sampson Strong Together is a campaign currently led by a variety of economic leaders from Sampson County. The campaign is meant to help businesses in Sampson County gain foot traffic after the effects of COVID-19.

According to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce director Kiley Jones, the campaign will continue to be an effort for the foreseeable future. Jones also explained that The Small Business Saturday committee shares some of the same members as the Sampson Strong Together committee, so they thought renaming the Brunch & Bows event was fitting this year.

“Many of Sampson County’s small business owners are excited to welcome customers back into their shops after the recent events that occurred due to COVID-19,” Jones stated. “The Sampson Strong Together Committee, along with local businesses, are excited to move forward with an event that will get customers back into local stores while being able to safely social distance.”

The Sampson Strong Together Brunch & Bows event is scheduled for Aug. 29 and Sept. 19, with towns of Clinton, Newton Grove and Roseboro participating. This will be the fifth year the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College Small Business Center and many businesses across the county come together to promote shopping local in Sampson County.

“In 2020 more than ever, our local retail businesses need support as a result of the impacts of COVID-19,” the City of Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose, who serves as Clinton Main Street Program manager, noted.

Participating businesses who have committed to offering a discount on these shopping dates include:

• Clinton — Annadale’s Gifts & Fine China, Anointed Prints & Crafts, Art of Hope, Atrium Florist & Gifts, Berries & More, Bryant’s Florist & Thee Christian Bookstore, Country Threads, Elizabeth’s Garden & Gifts, High Cotton, Matthews Gifts, Parker & Company, Royal Gifts & Fine China, Sessoms Jewelry, Simply NC, Soaps by Jess, Tickled Pink Consignment and US Cellular.

• Newton Grove — Circle Florist & Gifts, Marsha’s Flowers & Décor and Simplicity Boutique & Beauty Bar.

• Roseboro — Backyard Garden, Clark & Company, James Trading Co., Southern Charm and Southern Chic Boutique.

“(Those) businesses understand the benefits of working together to the benefit of them all,” Rose stated. “Partnerships and working together will make Sampson Strong Together. We encourage any businesses to make contact with the Sampson Strong Together Committee by way of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce if they are interested in participating in future events.”

The events are countywide, and, according to Rose, there will be two brunches being offered in Clinton at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton on Saturday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 19. Roseboro is also joining in by having a Sampson Strong Together Brunch event at Vinny’s in Downtown Roseboro on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Town of Newton Grove will be having a lunch event at Parkside Grill in Newton Grove on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Roseboro is excited to sponsor our second Brunch and Bows event on Aug. 29 in partnership with our neighbors in Clinton and Newton Grove,” Roseboro Small Town Main Street Coordinator Randi Kelly stated. “Vinny’s will be the host location to gather in Roseboro to launch this great opportunity to shop, support and share at many of our local businesses in Sampson County.”

Rose explained that participating retail businesses will once again be offering discounts that will be provided to all ticket holders in special SWAG bags full of discounts and other goodies. Advance tickets only are available at $20 each and may be purchased by calling the City of Clinton Planning Department at 910-299-4904, Town of Roseboro at 910-525-4121 and Town of Newton Grove at 910-594-0827. There are limited tickets available.

“In order to aid in attendees’ health and safety we are providing opportunities to social distance and have plated meals at all venues,” Rose released. “We also encourage all participants to bring their favorite mask as they support these small businesses.”

The Sampson Strong Together Committee encourages businesses to spread the word with their shoppers, at their church, down the street or anywhere they can. It does not cost local businesses anything to participate in the event and the committee is hoping they will reap all the benefits of having more customers step through their doors on these dates. The committee explained that the event is an effort to help businesses recover some of the lost revenues during the COVID-19 closures.

According to the Sampson Strong Together Committee, Kent Daughtry of Professional Insurance Services on behalf of Eric Insurance has donated a $1,000 check to Clinton Development Corporation to be used to purchase hand sanitizers which will be included in all event SWAG bags this year.

“We in Newton Grove are very excited to be participating in this event,” said Amanda Bradshaw, Planning & Zoning administrator for the Town of Newton Grove. “The town has so much to offer, and any exposure we can bring is a wonderful thing. Always remember to shop local.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.