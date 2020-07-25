Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 7 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 55, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 8 — Sylvia Perry-Tranee, 21, of 810 Encounter Place, Hope Mills, was charged with assault on an officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 8 — Dennis Quane Cromartie, 26, of 4204 Greencastle Court, Apt. 110, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possessing/selling/buying a gun with altered serial number, possession of firearm by felon and unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area. Bond set at $250,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 8 — James Cyle Beatty, 33, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 28.

• July 8 — Gretta Renee Ammons, 27, of 2243 Nay Court, Fayetteville, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 8 — Lisa Ann Edge, 52, of 6085 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 9 — Daniel Lee Robbins, 29, of 107 Hick St., Erwin, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 9 — Kenneth Shane Jackson, 22, of 2222 Goldsboro Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 9 — Christopher George Spearman, 29, of 240 Pinetop Lane, Ingold, was charged with failure to comply, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $10,265; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 10 — Elven Franklin, 66, of 3146 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine. Bond set at $45,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 10 — June Henry Stallings, 52, of 205 Clancey Circle, Cary, N.C., was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 11 — Lashaunda Allen, 36, of 6465 Stewart Road, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 24.

• July 11 — Jennifer Eileen Torres, 36, of 139 Peanut Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, selling meth, delivering meth, possession of heroin, possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, no operator’s license and probation violation. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 11 — Elvis Lee Maready, 51, of 1450 Thebert Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• July 12 — Tarvaris Dion Sutton, 19, of 1201 Day Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with assault on an individual with disability, communicating threats and assault on a child under 12. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Nov. 11.

• July 12 — Johnny Edward Lucas, 28, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 13 — Bryan Scott Toler, 34, of 118 Bush Way Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 13 —Ronld Elvin Morst, 53, of 103 Steel St., Clinton, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and larceny by anti-inventory device. Bond set at $14,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 13 — Amy Ann Lopez, 36, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 13 — Haley Elizabeth Sutton, 26, of 6581 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 13 — Samantha Renee Gray, 20, of 1526 Autryville Road, Salemburg, was charged with shoplifting and removal of a anti-theft device. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• July 13 — Jimmy Clifton Sanders, 46, of 1195 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Clinton, was charged with stolen property offenses, possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $60,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 14 — Jalen Aveon Durrett, 18, of 981 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass and resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 30.

• July 14 — Joshua Dale Smith, 27, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, child support, failure to register a new title, fictitious tag, no insurance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 15 — Susan Darlene Smith, 39, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- misdemeanor failure to stop and driving while license revoked. Written promise; court date is Dec. 14.

• July 15 — Jeffery Alan Bishop, 43, of 176 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• July 15 — Jennifer Taylor Marie Hill, 43, of 980 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• July 15 — Melissa Bradsher, 44, of 485 King Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 16 — Rufus Williams, 62, of 590 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 16 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 26, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 16 — Victory Andrew Fields, 27, of 95 Eric Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• July 16 — Samantha Cox, 19, of 1254 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 17 — Jack Savoy Davis, 21, of 117 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• July 17 — Keith Bryant Warrick, 62, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 29.

• July 17 — Hector Salazar Lopez, 35, of 127 Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with habitual driving under the influence and order for arrest. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 17 — Lesheema Chanel Boykin, 29, of 810 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 17 — Oscar Ivan Martinez-Mena, 25, of 2228 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 22.

• July 17 — John Ashley Davis, 53, of 561 Emmett Jackson Road, Faison, was charged on out-of-county warrants with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 17 — Christy Renee Bullard, 46, of 716 W. Clinton St., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 18 — Lisa Carr Davis, 47, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 18 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 27, of 119 Kimbrough Road, Clinton, was charged with stolen property offenses, fleeing to elude, resisting public officer and no motorcycle endorsement. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 18 — Kathy Brewer Butler, 50, of 105 Harmon St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 18 — Johnny Dewey Hollingsworth, 57, of 114 Elbow Road, Salenburg, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• July 18 — Cameron Stephon Wallace, 22, of 305 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 29.

• July 19 — Chydonna T. Payton, 39, of 3805 Chadbourne Lane, Fayetteville, was charged with simple assault and damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 22.

• July 19 — Maggie Jo Parrish, 20, of 106 Barrus Ave., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• July 19 — Norberto Reyes-Gomez Jr., 19, of 106 Barrus Ave., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• July 19 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 204 Burton St., Clinton, was charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury, failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 19 — Charles Marvin Faulkner, 35, of 530 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• July 19 — Pedro Modesto Billareal, 43, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with stolen property offenses and felony larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 20 — Kimberly McLeod Maynard, 45, of 29 Quail Run Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of a pseudoephedrine with a prior meth conviction. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• July 20 — Daryl Antonio Rivera, 38, of 2455 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with interfering with jail/prison fire system. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 20 — Samantha Cox, 19, of 1254 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 20 — Fredrick Culler, 23, of 201 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Nov. 9.

• July 20 — Lawren Nichole Ham, 28, of 210 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 21 — Marcus Darrell Underwood, 45, of 215 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $10,000; no court date listed.

• July 21 — Jill Gainey Williams, 46, of 49 Junk Yard Lane, Clinton, was charged with arson. No bond set; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 21 — Jadryein Lesean Brown, 31, of 1918 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, damage to property and cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 1.

• July 21 — Laura Cambell, 28, of 20 Trapper Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 20.

• July 21 — Carlson Adam Faircloth, 29, of 344 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 21 — Donna Renee Furmidge, 30, of 57 Tranquil Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 21 — Tina-Lynn Pace-Bullard, 48, of 309 E. Pleasant St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of morphine pills. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Nov. 10.

• July 22 — James Robert Cosgrave II, 38, of 2718 Old Lumberton Road, Whiteville, was charged with larceny from merchant/product code fraud. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 23 — Rhonda Marie Rich, 39, of 230 Brentwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 23 — James Melvin Stafford, 72, of 608 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 23 — Christopher Ray Johnson, 41, of 300 Pine Loop Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and damage to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.