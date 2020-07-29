SCS Board selects new leaders

Carroll

During Monday’s meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, the gavel was passed to Sonya Powell.

After nominations and votes from her colleagues, she became the next chairperson for the board which makes important decisions for for more than 8,000 students in the district. The position was previously held by Kim Schmidlin.

“The first thing I would like to do is thank the board for their support,” Powell said. “I appreciate your faith in me.”

With three terms and previous experience as a vice chair, Powell is the longest serving member of the board. She is a native of Sampson County and graduated from Roseboro-Salemburg High School. She continued her education at Winston-Salem State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English education. Powell later earned a master’s in education from Campbell University. After college, her first teaching job was at Lakewood High School, where she educated students for many years.

Along with other board members, Powell will have to work with district leaders on challenges such as starting the new school year with a remote learning plan because of the coronavirus pandemic and finding a new superintendent following resignation of Dr. Eric Bracy, who is now with Johnston County Schools. Powell said it’s going to be challenge when it comes to the interviewing and selection process.

“I also been through a superintendent’s search and I also been vice chair for two years before, so I am experienced,” Powell said to the board. “I appreciate your vote of confidence.”

Schmidlin served as board chair since July 2019 after spending time as vice chair for a few years.

“Miss Powell, I had the honor of serving with you on this board for several years,” Schmidlin said.

Schmidlin thanked the board members and other district officials for her time in both leadership positions. Schmidlin is a speech language pathologist and president of Carolina Therapy Services, Inc., in Dunn. Schmidlin joined the board in 2015 to fill an unexpired term and was reelected in 2018.

“There’s a lot of important work ahead and I know that’s going to continue to go very well,” she said.

Sandra Carroll was elected as the vice chair Monday evening. She joined the board in July after receiving the most votes during a six-way election held in March. Daryll Warren held the vice chair position since July 2019. He’s a native of Sampson County and grew up in Newton Grove Warren began his career as a sales support specialist for Fastenal, a company that provides industrial and construction supplies to customers. He’s been with the business since 2003 and is now a district sales manager.

Like Powell, Carroll was also an educator with experience in Sampson County Schools. Carroll is a native of Roseboro and graduated from Midway High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s from East Carolina University. She taught kindergarten through the eighth grade in the Midway District, before retirement. She expressed how there’ about 80 years of classroom experience divided between her and Powell in the Sampson school system.

“I’m not sure if I understand everything that the teachers are going through now because we never had this (COVID-19),” Carroll said. “Sonya and I have been in there, we’ve done what they done and we understand. We plan to be in the schools and let teachers know that we care about them. These are hard times.”

But she’s confident that board members and district officials such as Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs are ready for the unprecedented academic year.

“I think things are going to fall in place,” she said. “We’re going to keep praying about this pandemic. It’s so much and everything keeps changing every single day. My heart goes out to all of the teachers and administrators. I think we’re moving in the right direction, I certainly do.”

Powell added that she has confidence in the skills and the abilities of Hobbs to lead the district through the beginning of the school year. The district approved a remote learning plan with students learning away from school buildings. For the first nine weeks, high school students will continue their education at home. Options for kindergartners, elementary and middle school students will be reassessed after the first four weeks.

“He has a lot of experience working with school systems and he will do what’s best for us,” Powell said Tuesday about Hobbs. “We’re going to follow his leadership.”

The district is also trying to prepare for a 1:1 technology initiative, to make sure students have computer devices in their hands for the new school year. Sampson Schools are waiting for more devices to arrive.

“We got computers ordered, but they haven’t all come in,” Powell said. “We’re hoping that eventually every Sampson County student will have a device. We’re very optimistic about going forward and facing the obstacles that lie ahead.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.