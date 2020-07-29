Sampson Medical Group offers Baby & Me

Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced it now offers the Baby & Me – Tobacco Free Program to help pregnant women in the community.

This free evidenced-based, prenatal/postpartum program assists pregnant women in quitting tobacco and staying quit. Mothers and their partners who successfully stay quit have the opportunity to earn free diapers for up to 12 months. Sampson Medical Group of Clinton is a trained and certified provider designated by the hospital to administer the new program.

“We must encourage pregnant smoking women to consider quitting,” said Dr. Jonathan Ferrell, Family Medicine Faculty and Associate Program director for the hospital’s family medicine residency.

Tobacco use during pregnancy is a known cause of birth defects, premature births, underweight babies, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

“Quitting smoking greatly reduces the health risks to the mother and baby. Women enrolled in the program will receive proven tools to assist them in successfully quitting tobacco throughout the postpartum period and beyond,” explained Dr. Ferrell.

Laurie Adams, Baby & Me Tobacco Free Program executive director and program creator, provided the technical support and training to Sampson Medical Group and certified three staff members to implement and enroll women into the program.

“Sampson Medical Group is the perfect fit for the program,” stated Adams. Sampson Medical Group serves prenatal patients and works with their patients to support their quit attempt. Pregnant women who enroll in the program receive counseling support and resources to help them quit smoking. “The greatest gift a woman can give her baby is a tobacco-free pregnancy and tobacco-free home. We are thrilled to be working with Sampson Medical Group to help pregnant women in their community,” shared Adams.

Upon successfully quitting and staying quit, enrolled participants are eligible for free diapers during the prenatal period and up to 12 months following the birth of their baby. This program is generously funded by Anonymous Trust of Raleigh, North Carolina through grant to the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation.

“The SampsonRMC Foundation is proud to offer this program to Sampson County expectant and new mothers. This program represents a valuable opportunity to improve lifestyle behaviors of expectant and new mothers and their spouses which will relatively improve the health outcomes of their baby and other children in the home. Our Foundation is grateful to partner with Sampson Medical Group in our common mission to make a positive impact on the health of our community and for future generations,” shared Sherrill Allen, Fund Development coordinator for Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The BABY & ME – Tobacco Free ProgramTM is in 21 states nationwide. For more information on the program visit www.babyandmetobaccofree.org, or to enroll, call Sampson Medical Group’s BABY & ME Program Administrator at 910-590-8755.