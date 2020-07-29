Man convicted in 1976 Sampson murder to be released Thursday

A man sentenced to life in a Salemburg murder more than 43 years ago will be released from state prison this week, after his case was approved for parole. The release, expected to happen Thursday in Greene County, was pushed up from the initial expected parole date of October 2021.

William Baggett, 71, was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced in Sampson County Superior Court to life in prison in January 1977, stemming from the Oct. 24, 1976 fatal shooting of James Dee Williams, 26, of Salemburg.

In complying with state law, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission issued a notification back in April 2019 that is was weighing the release of Baggett, who was previously of the Godwin area. Parole is possible only for crimes committed before October 1994.

The commission issued a second notification in October 2019 that it had approved parole for Baggett via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, pending completion of that program. MAPP is described as a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Under the agreement, Baggett’s parole release date was set at Oct. 4, 2021 at that time.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission issued a third notification on Tuesday that mirrored the one back in October, noting that Baggett’s case had been approved for parole. However, it did not specify a date.

Leigh Kent, lead parole case analyst for the commission, told The Independent that Baggett had his release date moved up to this Thursday, July 30.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission, an independent four-member body, has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Williams was shot in a Salemburg nightspot by Baggett. The fatal shooting happened in a Sampson poolroom called Sam’s Place, located just off N.C. 242, Salemburg. A court said Baggett drank a pint of liquor and fought with his wife before driving himself and friends to the night spot outside Salemburg.

Williams approached Baggett, then 27, several times at the nightspot, exclaiming that he knew Baggett. The fourth time, Baggett hit Williams in the mouth and shot him four times with a .22-caliber pistol. A coroner’s report at the time noted that Williams was shot several times in the abdomen and he died at the scene of the shooting.

According to a report in the Oct. 25, 1976, edition of The Sampson Independent, Baggett was arrested at his home an hour after the shooting, and according to then-Detective Landis Lee, the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

According to state court records, Baggett was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Cumberland County in October 1968, stemming from a homicide on July 27, 1968. The details surrounding that Cumberland case were not immediately clear.

According to the state, when an offender becomes eligible for parole, all available information on their case is reviewed to determine if they should be denied parole or investigated for parole. Some of the factors considered by the commission include the nature and circumstances of the crime, the previous criminal record, prison conduct, prison program participation, input from court officials, victims and other interested parties.

The commission does not hold formal hearings and does not meet personally with offenders when reviewing cases for possible parole. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision.

Upon completion of the investigation, the commission renders its final decision and public notification is made within 10 days of that decision. The majority of the commission must agree to deny or approve parole for all eligible offenders.

Baggett is currently being held at Greene Correctional Institution in Maury.

