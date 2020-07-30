Wilson uses social media to serve as resource

It was always in Tiffany Wilson’s heart to help parents and families by pointing them in the right direction when it comes to their children’s education.

About a year ago, the local parent didn’t hesitate to reach more people by creating School Days, a Facebook group that’s gaining more steam. The purpose of the group is to help parents and families with school information in the community. Other vital information about inclement weather events and closing are also added daily. The group is continuing to gain popularity as the new school year gets closer. Wilson said district officials reached out to her to post messages.

“It’s very beneficial for people an parents who work full time,” Wilson said about using the social media outlet to reach parents across the district.

Wilson, a native of Clinton and graduate of Clinton High School, is the mother of seven children who attended Clinton City Schools. During that time, she enjoyed pointing parents in the right direction for important information.

“After awhile, people were just coming to me and I decided to create this group,” Wilson said. “I had a quick way of getting the information, versus the average parent because I had so many in school.”

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disrupts plans for a normal school year, groups such as Schools Days will continue to be a need as students are forced to learn away from school buildings.

“A lot of people are going to be doing things at home,” Wilson said. “They’re going to have more access to social media, the Internet and anything they may have questions with, they can reach out to us. If people reach out to me and I don’t have answers, I get bust and I start calling around to look for those answers to help out any way that I can.”

Some of that assistance involved finding masks or where to find items such as hand sanitizers or disinfectant spray when there’s a shortage.

Moving forward, she would like to see the group expand. As of this week, more than 740 people are members of the group. She would also like to host social events at local parks for children and host events with the school system.

“I welcome anyone to the group and I try to invite as many people as I can,” Wilson said.

For more information or to join the group, visit https://bit.ly/2DdocMG.

