County keeping eye on Isaias; shelter decision likely Sunday

With the track of Hurricane Isaias trending toward the North Carolina coast and inland counties, Sampson County officials met Friday to plan disaster response activities, preparation on Friday included talk of safeguards for COVID-19 and pleas from state emergency officials to track the storm and prepare for wind and rain.

Early weather reports for Monday anticipate 2-4 inches of rain in Sampson, with flooding in the county’s typical flood-prone areas, wind gusts of 50 mph and the potential for tornado warnings. Downed trees and power lines are possible.

County officials said they will make the final decision regarding shelter openings on Sunday morning, and information regarding available shelters will be posted on the county’s webpage, at www.sampsonnc.com, and its Twitter account, @CountyofSampson.

Due to a Facebook glitch, the county said, administators do not currently have the ability to post to the Sampson County page, according to county officials.

In preparation for the storm, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to issue transportation waivers to allow trucks and supplies to move to where help is needed. The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has activated for the storm as well, and state and local response teams are at the ready.

Hurricane Isaias shifted west Friday afternoon, and its speed and path indicate it could reach North Carolina as early as Monday, making its greatest impact Monday night and Tuesday. However, the state is already seeing signs of the storm with high risk of dangerous rip currents along the coast, and the danger of tropical storm force winds is increasing.

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM), NC National Guard (NCNG), and the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are coordinating on where to stage Unmanned Aircraft Systems drone teams in the field based on the storm’s track to provide post-event damage assessments.

The NCNG also has 75 guardsman and high water vehicles on standby should they be activated to respond. The NC Department of Transportation has more than 1,800 personnel, 1,550 pieces of equipment and more than 1,000 chainsaws ready to respond if needed.

Some local governments have already issued evacuation orders. While the state is still combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is urging people to make every effort to stay with family and friends, or even a hotel, as the first option. The state will coordinate shelters for those who need to evacuate and this will be an option for those who need it.

For more information storm preparation visit www.readync.org/.

The Sampson County Emergency Operations Center will activate at of 7 a.m. Monday.

“Sheltering during the COVID pandemic poses certain health concerns,” a county statement read. “If you can safely shelter at home, this is your best option. If shelters are needed and opened, precautions will be taken.”

People going to shelters, should they be needed, will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Those exhibiting symptoms, and their accompanying family members, will be isolated away from the general shelter population. Everyone must observe social distancing, although families will be able to “cluster” together, county leaders said.

All persons entering or working in a shelter must wear masks at all times.

As with normal disaster sheltering, people going to a shelter are asked to bring bedding, medicines, foods (especially baby foods and baby supplies), personal hygiene items, and flashlights. Because of the pandemic, you should also bring any personal protective equipment available (masks, gloves and hand sanitizer), but the county will also have masks and sanitizer available.

Firearms and alcoholic beverages are forbidden; law enforcement will retain the right to search bags brought into the shelter as a safety precaution.

Emergency kit

For those who plan to shelter at home, tropical winds and rain may cause power outages, so now is the time to check your 3-day emergency kit that each household should maintain in case of any emergency.

Generally, these items include:

• Water – 1 gallon per person per day

• Water purification kit or bleach

• First aid kit and first aid book

• Pre-cooked, non-perishable foods, such as canned meats, granola bars, instant, soup & cereals, etc.

• Baby supplies: formula, bottle, pacifier, soap, baby powder, clothing, blankets, baby wipes, disposable diapers, canned food and juices

• Non-electric can opener

• Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

• Blanket or sleeping bag per person

• Portable radio or portable TV and extra batteries

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Essential medications

• Extra pair of eyeglasses

• Extra house and car keys

• Fire extinguisher – ABC-type

• Food, water, leash and carrier for pets

• Cash and change

• Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

• Sanitation Supplies

• Large plastic trash bags for waste, tarps and rain ponchos

• Large trash cans

• Bar soap and liquid detergent

• Shampoo

• Toothpaste and toothbrushes

• Feminine hygiene supplies

• Toilet paper

• Household bleach

• Rubber gloves