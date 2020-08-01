Known active virus cases drop in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases

The Sampson County Health Department reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday in what ultimately was one of the more subdued weeks, comparatively speaking, in terms of new case counts — 70 since last Friday — in a county that has seen triple-digit weekly counts over the past month.

Sampson County sustained its 14th death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, the sixth since the beginning of last week and the second in as many days.

As of Friday, there had been 4,459 coronavirus tests conducted in Sampson (up 27 from Thursday), resulting in 2,921 negatives (up 48) to go along with the 1,521 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic. Of those positive patients in Sampson, 1,301 were listed as recovered as of Friday, an increase of 35 recoveries over Thursday’s number.

In all, Friday’s numbers translate to 206 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, a decrease of 21 from Thursday’s tally. Those known active case counts are calculated by taking the total positive cases to date (1,521), and subtracting both the recoveries (1,301) and the death count (14) of those whose tests are known by the county.

There have been approximately 400 recoveries in Sampson since July 8, according to calculations from The Independent based on daily reports from local health officials.

There were 17 tests pending locally as of Friday.

Of Duplin County’s total cumulative confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 130 are currently in isolation, 1,784 have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, and 46 people have died as a result, Duplin officials said, an increase of six virus-related fatalities since last week.

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Friday, there were 122,148 (up 1,954 from Thursday) and 1,924 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 21), according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,229 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus — down 10 from Thursday’s total.

There were 1,757,102 tests 1,724,924 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Friday, up 32,178 from Thursday.

Free testing events were in Sampson County this week as part of the state’s initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for African American, LatinX/Hispanic and American Indian communities that currently have limited testing sites.

The Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton was the site of testing on throughout the week, with other events held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church and Garland Senior Center in the middle of the week. The last event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Agri-Expo Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

The testing is being conducted by Orig3n, Inc. Those interested can call 1-800-913-6351 for more information. Testing results should be available within three days.

According to officials, a disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations. Mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper doubled down on prevention measures with Executive Order 153 stopping the sale of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries at 11 p.m. North Carolina bars that are currently closed will remain closed. That order took effect Friday.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” said Cooper. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that an additional $150 million in federal funds provided for COVID-19 relief to counties was disbursed this week. These funds are from the state-administered Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) that was passed by Congress. The funds represent the second half of $300 million appropriated by statute to county governments. Counties are required to offer a minimum of 25% of their total allocation of the funds to municipalities.

“During this pandemic people across North Carolina rely on their local governments for essential health and safety help close to home. Local governments need stability and funding to cover the costs of Covid-19 response and we are working quickly to get these resources where they are needed,” said Governor Cooper.

Though the federal government did not require that the state share any of the $3.56 billion in the CRF to North Carolina local governments, Cooper’s COVID-19 budget proposal recommended $300 million be allocated to counties and municipalities.

Sampson’s round one funding totaled $1,283,670, while round two totaled $1,233,006 for a total allocation of $2,516,676 A municipal distribution tallies $629,169. Counties and municipalities have been given instructions about how the funds may be used.

“The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office appreciates everything local government leaders are doing to submit county plans and utilize these funds to respond to the COVID-19 crisis with testing, personal protection equipment, medical supplies, and much more,” said Stephanie McGarrah, Director of NC PRO.

The CRF funds may be used for:

• Medical needs including the COVID-19 related expenses of public hospitals and clinics, including testing;

• Public health needs, such as personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, as well as the cost of cleaning public areas and facilities such as nursing homes;

• Payroll expenses for public safety or health-care employees dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 emergency; and

• Expenses to protect public health, including teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid leave for public employees, expenses for maintaining prisons, and protecting the homeless population.

Under state law, 97 counties received a base amount of $250,000, with more distributed by population. Three large counties — Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake — received funds directly from the federal government. This quick disbursement of funds was coordinated by the state Office of State Budget and Management and the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NC PRO).

NC PRO coordinates and oversees funds made available through federal and state COVID-19 recovery legislation, including the CRF. The office offers technical assistance for entities that receive funds and ensures proper reporting and accounting.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.