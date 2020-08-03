U.S. 421 closed in Sampson

CLINTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation on Monday closed a section of a highway in Sampson County due to a void under the roadway.

Both directions of U.S. 421 (Taylor’s Bridge Highway) near Union School Road are closed. Crews were alerted to the void — a hole underneath the road that is not visible — Monday morning and closed the section of highway immediately for safety.

NCDOT crews plan to fix the void as soon as possible, but due to Isaias, it is unclear when repairs will be able to be made or when the road will reopen.

Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 903, Interstate 40, N.C. 24 to access U.S. 421. Motorists are urged to anticipate needing extra time and use caution in the area.