Melvin: ‘I want to give back’

Chasity Melvin smiles while pulling the tarp off a monument dedicated to her. The revamped court in Roseboro was named in her honor last year.

The 2020 WNBA season has officially started and Phoenix Mercury hired 12-year WNBA veteran player and Sampson County’s own Chasity Melvin as an assistant coach.

Melvin joins Sandy Brondello’s staff alongside lead assistant coach Julie Hairgrove, whose 16-year tenure in Phoenix is the longest in the WNBA, and first-year player development coach Zach O’Brien, who last season coached with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League. Melvin assumes the role previously held by Mercury legend Penny Taylor, who steps away from coaching to focus on being a full-time mother.

Melvin stated that she was hired at the end of June. Brondello reached out to Melvin and the two had a phone interview before Melvin’s fate was sealed. Melvin noted that the hiring process was fairly face-paced.

So far, the most challenging part of the job, according to Melvin, is the fast-pace of the sport. She noted that she and her team must always be ready.

“There’s so many games where you have to be on your P’s and Q’s about what’s next and who you have next,” Melvin explained. “You have to know all your players and their tendencies. As a coach, you just have to really know a lot about not just your team but all the different teams.”

Melvin enjoys her time with the players. She noted that having time to get on the court with the players and help them develop is the most fun part of the job.

“Player development is the most exciting part,” the assistant coach added. “And obviously on game day, you get a courtside seat. I feel really good about getting this opportunity.”

Although she played for a long time, 14 years, Melvin conceded it has been a difficult transition into coaching since she hasn’t had much coaching experience. However, her playing experience helped her because, over the course of her years, she has worked under many different coaches. She worked for nine different coaches in her WNBA career and she played for different coaches overseas.

“Once I picked up a basketball, I just knew this was something I wanted to do,” Melvin stated. “Now I want to give back to the players.”

A Lakewood High School graduate, Melvin led the Lady Leopards to a state championship — the first in school history. Her journey continued at North Carolina State University and the WNBA, where she became an all-star.

Melvin wrote a book entitled “At the End of the Day.”

She explained that basketball taught her a lot about perseverance and about bouncing back. She mentioned that when she does her job, it’s her escape from life. When she is on the court doing her job, she is in a different state of mind. Her book is a collection of short stories from her life and devotionals. Each chapter is a short devotional that she went through that she sums up with a life lesson and then she ends with a prayer. She hopes that the book will be motivational for those who read it.

The basic theme of the book is Melvin’s faith in God. She noted there were a lot of things that she didn’t have control in and that’s where her faith came in. She noted her faith kept her strong. She noted the other theme of the book is staying true to yourself.

Ultimately she hopes her book serves as a business card to show people that she can be a motivational speaker.

She noted her book also taught her a lot about entrepreneurship.

“It’s something that was a different type of hustle for me outside of coaching and basketball and player development,” Melvin stated. “I didn’t write the book to make money. I wrote the book to share my story. I just want to inspire people.”

Melvin enjoys talking about sports; she started a sports blog and a podcast where she discusses sports. One of her favorite parts is interviewing other players and finding out unique stories.

Melvin did not expect the new normal in regards to sports. She noted that the players have to play in the court without any fans, excluding family members that were in the stands. Plus the coaches have to maintain social distancing while on the sidelines.

“It’s gonna take some getting used to,” Melvin stated. “It’s really quiet in the arena. This is the first time in my life I’ve been in the game with no fans. It’s just a little awkward.”

Melvin noted this was an opportunity for coaches to get creative with how they communicate on the sidelines. She noted that players will have to get used to playing without the noise and without the fans being the other member of the team. Right now, Melvin noted that the new normal is social distancing.

The assistant coach noted that everyone should set goals for themselves to get through life. Some of Melvin’s goals include becoming a good assistant coach, and eventually being a head coach one day. She would love to be a general manager of a professional team. Outside of basketball, Melvin hopes to open two sports academies for rural kids. Media wise, Melvin wants to keep pushing her book and be a motivational speaker.

“Keep setting your goals,” Melvin stated. “That’s what fuels me, that’s what fuels my competitive drive. That’s what keeps me passionate about life.”

Melvin noted that she encourages everyone from Sampson County to travel if they are able.

“Get up out of your comfort zone,” Melvin commented. “Go see the world and get to travel. Sampson County for me is always a special place for me to come back to. But it’s always good to get out.”

Before going into coaching, Melvin served as an ambassador for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund as the Director of Communication. Additionally, she’s a consultant for several elite AAU teams during her post-playing career and has assisted at the NBPA’s Top 100 High School Basketball Camps.

A graduate of North Carolina State, Melvin played under legendary basketball coach Kay Yow during her four years with the Wolfpack. While there, she became the first player in program history to record 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds. Melvin led NC State to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four as a senior, the program’s first trip to the Final Four. She was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection, was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Following a stellar collegiate career, Melvin was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft by the Cleveland Rockers. Her 12-year playing career saw stints in Chicago and Washington, and in 2001 she was named a WNBA All-Star. Accumulating over 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds in her career, Melvin’s 890 career offensive rebounds continues to rank seventh-best in WNBA history to this day.

