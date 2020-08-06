Hit-and-run suspect sought

Sampson County troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are seeking help from the public while they continue to investigate a 2018 hit-and-run that took the life of Brian Keith Graham.

The 39-year-old was walking south on Ira B. Tart Road, near the Harnett County line, on Jan. 20, 2018. According to reports, the Dunn resident was walking in the middle of roadway when he was struck from behind. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. close Jada Allen Road, 4.8 miles south of Dunn.

A witness reported a newer model of a silver Mustang, with a black pinstripe down the side, leaving the scene. Troopers said the witness could not make out the driver. Several Mustang sightings around the area were investigated, but they could not locate the vehicle.

During the 2018 incident, some witnesses reported hearing the impact, while others saw a vehicle parked in a field with its headlights on following the incident. Highway Patrol authorities went to the area where the vehicle was spotted, but found nothing. There were some shards of glass at the scene which indicated that the windshield may have shattered.

Graham, originally from Rockingham, had recently moved to Dunn, where he was living and working. After the incident, his father, Phillip Graham, offered a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible. Now, officials such as Trooper S.K. Naylor and Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson are continuing to investigate with hopes to bring justice to Graham’s family.

“I am requesting that anyone that may have any information about this collision make contact with the district office,” Pearson said in a message to The Sampson Independent.

Anyone with information to assist with the case, may contact Pearson at 910-592-3141 or 910-501-9016.