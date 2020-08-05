Two more COVID-19 deaths in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

There have been 26 new cases since Friday, along with two additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Sampson County Health Department.

Reporting was suspended on Monday and Tuesday while county staff were mobilized for hurricane response. Wednesday’s report brings the total to 1,547 positive cases of COVID-19 as of this date. The two deaths brought the county’s total to 16.

Half of Sampson County’s total COVID-related deaths — eight — have come in the past two weeks.

As of Wednesday, there had been 4,504 coronavirus tests conducted in Sampson (up 45 from Friday), resulting in 2,937 negatives (up 16) to go along with the 1,547 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic. Of those positive patients in Sampson, 1,323 were listed as recovered as of Wednesday — up 22 from Friday.

In all, Wednesday’s numbers translate to 208 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, an increase of two from Friday’s tally. There were 20 tests pending locally as of Wednesday.

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, there were 129,288 cases (up 1,127 from Tuesday) and 2,050 deaths due to COVID-19, up 40 from Tuesday, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,167 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of one.

There were 1,873,668 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Wednesday, up 19,642 from Tuesday.

The NCDHHS has upcoming community testing events in Alexander, Beaufort, Chowan, Columbus, Duplin, Graham, Greene, Henderson, Hertford, Jackson, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt, Randolph, Sampson, Wake, Wayne and Wilson counties.

In Sampson, two testing events are listed, including:

• Thursday, Aug. 6 — from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CommWell Health- Star Telephone campus, 3900 U.S. 421, Clinton

• Saturday, Aug. 8 — from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Autryville Town Hall- 215 S. Gray St., Autryville

Local outbreaks

According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin are the site of ongoing outbreaks.

That included Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had six staff cases and one resident case.

In terms of residential care facilities, Rolling Ridge Assisted Living in the Newton Grove area has two staff members who have tested positive, while The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases, one resulted in a resident death, the figures showed. Those numbers were unchanged from last week.

Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents, an increase of two from last week; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were six cases listed among staff. Timothy Road was previously listed, but then was not last week, before reappearing in Tuesday’s report.

Burch Road, Faison, where there were previously 52 staff cases, was no longer listed as outbreak.

In Duplin County, Warsaw Nursing and Rehab Center has two cases among staff and another three among residents, while DaySpring of Wallace has four virus cases among staff and three cases among residents, numbers that remain unchanged.

No longer listed among the active outbreaks are Kenansville Health & Rehabilitation, where there were previously 30 cases listed among staffers and 55 among residents, 12 of whom reportedly died as a result of COVID-19. Wellington Park Assisted Living, which had 14 staff cases and 25 resident cases, is also no longer listed.

That data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

“The Health Department has received a number of questions regarding the state’s reporting of outbreaks on the NCDHHS website,” the county said in a statement on Wednesday. “Once a site has been identified as an outbreak or cluster and they have gone 28 days without any new positive cases, the outbreak will be considered closed at that time and will be removed from the NCDHHS website.”

