Superintendent search launched

Officials from Sampson County Schools are moving forward to find a new superintendent with help from the North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA).

During a Thursday meeting, Sampson’s Board of Education looked over options from other consulting firms as well. Former Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy left the district to lead Johnston County Schools. The void is temporarily being filled by Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr. as the the interim.

Board members are also dealing with the Sampson County Board of Commissioners approving an exploratory survey on merging Sampson Schools with Clinton City Schools. Although the talks are circulating, Board Chair Sonya Powell expressed how it’s not stopping the search.

“The board felt that it was in the best interest of Sampson County Schools to proceed with a superintendent search at this time,” Powell said. “Even though the county commissioners have hired an entity to study the feasibility of a merger between Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools, that possibility is years down the road. We are presently in need of leadership in several key positions and filling those positions begins first with hiring a superintendent.”

NCSBA represents local boards in North Carolina and advocates for school districts. For more than 20 years, the organization provided superintendent searches to 79 school boards in the state, including Sampson’s district. NCSBA officials are currently helping systems such as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City, New Hanover, and Martin.

“We chose the NCSBA because they have the most experience, by far, in North Carolina with superintendent searches,” Powell said. “They are professional and they are efficient, searching not only in North Carolina but across the country.”

According to a timeline presented by NCSBA, the superintendent search, the board could start reviewing applications in October, with interviews following later in the fall. After contract decisions in December for the top candidate, the announcement could happen in mid-December. The ideal start date is Feb. 1, 2021.

“Seven years ago when we last hired a superintendent, the school board chose NCSBA for that search and the results were advantageous,” Powell said. “I believe we will have success finding a superintendent using them for this search as well.”

According to documents, the district will probably pay NCSBA about $25,000 for the service and additional expenses such as advertising, traveling, or any other needs. Consideration was also given to The Masonboro Group, of Wilmington, who asked for $14,950; and The Bryan Group, a Nevada-based firm, seeking between $16,000 and $26,000.

“One of the other choices was from out of state,” said Vice Chair Sandra Carroll. “I did not feel it was a fit for Sampson County Schools. The NCSBA has the experience to do a great job and we know the service we will be getting is from North Carolina people. It is a good fit for us.”

Along with other board members, Carroll is looking forward to the new school year and is hoping for the best as the district deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and the superintendent search.

“We have a lot of good people in place,” Carroll said. “Prayers for all.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.