Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 28 — Rodrema Leenae Anderson, 19, of 121 Archibald Lane, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 28 — Sherrill Edward, 29, of 1692 Covington Road, Bunnlevel, was charged with child abuse. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 29.

• July 29 — Adonis Lee Toomer, 29, of 7500 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with simple affray, assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 29 — Charles Williams, 46, of 125 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 19.

• July 29 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 26, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• July 29 — James Milton Myers, 56, of 365 Houses Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• July 29 — Otis Parnell Faison, 58, of 358 Prong Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 12.

• July 29 — Jodi Keyona Langley, 24, of 5199 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 19.

• July 30 — Devon Wayne Martin, 27, of 894 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• July 30 — Carie Amberail Melvin, 24, of 82 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• July 30 — Jameeka Janay Marshall, 23, of 439 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• July 30 — Peter William Faircloth, 37, of 135 Lonnie Parker Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 27.

• July 30 — Miranda Zeilnicki, 22, of 108 Daisy St., Jacksonville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Sept. 29.

• July 30 — Teresa Christine Rabon, 33, of 468 Catfish Farm Road, Bladenboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• July 30 — Tony Wayne Dustin Strouth, 48, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 1 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with resisting public officer, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and communicating threats. Bond set at $17,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 1 — Timothy Ray Sutton, 40, of 141 We Care Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Ana Patricia Ramos, 33, of 223 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Aug. 1 — Stephanie Diane Williams, 26, of 560 Jernigan Loop Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to real property, injury to personal property, second degree trespass and fictitious tag. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Roser Francisco Gonzalez Ruiz, 32, of 223 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Aug. 1 — Tiffany Diane Harrell, 26, of 105 Cotton Lane, Turkey, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Thomas Francis Jones, 56, of 2276 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Quamaine Lee Watlington, 27, of 800 S. Mckay Ave., Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 2 — Jose Antonio Funez Murillo, 46, of 213 School House Branch Road, Mount Olive, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to burn headlights. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Aug. 2 — Veronica Palacios, 27, of 107 Johnathan Drive, Warsaw, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

• Aug. 2 — Michael D. Reiss, 46, of 106 Sam Mateo Drive, Wilmington, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious tags and no liability insurance. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 2 — Osmin Reyneay Zuniga-Moya, 40, of 56 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in cocaine and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Nov. 25.

• Aug. 2 — Jimmy Mccoy Rouse, 71, of 825 Parkersburg Road, Garland, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 3 — Cesar Romeo Vasquez Castro, 29, of 126 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, failure to maintain lane control and hit and run. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 14.

• Aug. 3 — Yeimi Ayala, 21, of 75 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with larceny from a merchant. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 3 — Steven Dwayne Williams, 20, of 80 Russ St., Elizabethtown, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 4 — Angel Dawn Kirkland, 29, of 27 St. Charles Lane, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet larceny, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 4 — Tiffany Dianne Briza, 38, of 77 Timber Lane, Autryville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 4 — Emmitt Ray Jackson, 58, of 3429 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with violation of a domestic violence order. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Aug. 6 — Thomas Lee Davis, 59, of 306 Lisbon St., Apt. D, Clinton, was charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 7 — Jacob Matthew Hawks, 21, of 303 Harpers Glen Apartments, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and assault by strangulation. Bond set at $23,000; court date is Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.