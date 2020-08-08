CommWell holds COVID testing

Leaders from CommWell Health are looking forward to helping community members for the next COVID-19 testing.

In the parking lot of the Star Communications building, health practitioners were able to quickly test community members for the coronavirus (COVID-19) while they sat in cars.

It’s one of many things CommWell Health is doing to help flatten the curve during the pandemic. Through the rapid COVID-19 testing using nasal swabs, more than 160 people received tests Thursday afternoon for free. Results were available within 24 hours. Tests were immediately sent to a nearby mobile unit for immediate processing.

“Yesterday by the end of the day, we were able to communicate everyone’s results to them,” said Christopher Vann, vice president of development and chief development officer. “That’s vitally important when we talk about identifying COVID cases so that individuals can take the necessary precautions such as having personal isolation to help to litigate the spread of COVID in the community.”

As of Friday, there’s more than 133,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout North Carolina, with 2,156 deaths. In the United States, close to 5 million are infected and 160,000 lost their lives as a result of virus.

Vann said the health organization was grateful to partner with Star Communications and Sampson County Schools for spreading awareness about the event in the Clinton. The organization worked with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina Community Health Center Association and local health departments for the testing.

“We’re looking forward to some future opportunities to do more testing and partnering with our friends in Clinton,” Vann said.

As parents and students prepare for the new school year, CommWell is returning to Clinton to provide the service for free. The next testing event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Star Communications Building, 3900 U.S. 421, Clinton. No appointment is needed. Testing is available for all ages.

CommWell operates in six counties in the southeastern counties of North Carolina with services such as primary care, behavioral health and dental services.Additional information about COVID-19 testing or assistance, is available online at www.commwellhealth.org or by calling the COVID-19 helpline at 910-567-7114.

“If an individual would like to be tested at one of our participating CommWell Health locations, they can call that helpline number an schedule an appointment for a drive-through COVID test,” Vann said.

