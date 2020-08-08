Monument talk set for Aug. 18

County commissioners will discuss the future of the Confederate monument in downtown Clinton at a rescheduled meeting set for aug. 18, with public comments set to be heard on the issue.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will hold the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the County Auditorium, located at 435 Rowan Road, Building A, Clinton.

A modified public setting format will be used that allows in‐person citizen input while observing current restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing. The maximum number of participants allowed in the Auditorium at any one time will be 10 persons. Given that modified setting, the board will adopt temporary public comment rules that will modify and supplement their existing Rules of Procedure and Conduct and Public Comment Policy.

In a change to the previous rules regarding public comments, there is now no requirement for advance registration for oral comments, but written comments should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. They must include the commenter’s name, address and specify that they are submitted for public comment.

Public comments received in written form via first class mail or emailed to the Clerk to the Board, 406 County Complex Road, Bldg. C, Clinton, N.C. 28328; or emailed to [email protected] That must be done by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Those comments will be provided to each of the board members for their review prior to the meeting.

Comments received by the deadline will be read by the clerk at the Aug. 18 meeting in the order they were received, for a period not to exceed 30 minutes. Individuals who wish to address the board during the public comment portion of the period will then be allowed to address the board for no more than two minutes each.

Speakers will be admitted to the meeting room individually to present or comment.

The statue honoring Confederate soldiers of Sampson County has been at the heart of controversy and was the subject of peaceful protests in early July. Proponents for the statue’s removal say it symbolizes a dim and heinous past of racism, while those against its removal maintain that it honors soldiers and represents Southern heritage.

The statue was erected to honor soldiers who died during the Civil War, 1861-65, spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled in May 1916.

The statue was damaged in the early morning hours of July 12 and was subsequently removed from the monument’s base and taken to a secure location, with county officials citing “public safety.”

The Clinton City Council in early July adopted a resolution urging county leaders to begin exploring options to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse steps and relocate it. The issue has not been addressed by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which would be responsible for any decision on its relocation.

That was expected to change this past Monday, but Hurricane Isaias led to that meeting’s postponement.

Citizens planning to attend the Aug. 18 meeting for the purpose of speaking during public comment will be asked to remain outside the meeting room and will be expected to comply with social distancing of six feet, even if it requires persons to remain outside the building until the time of their presentation/comment, the county stated.

“Masks will be required any time persons are within the building and cannot social distance, except when actually addressing the board from the podium,” the county’s notification stated.

To watch the meeting on YouTube, go to the Sampson County YouTube page (https://bit.ly/2XshcCQ). Those wishing to call in and listen to the meeting via Zoom, can call 646-558‐8656. The Meeting ID is 857 5267 3712 and the password is 790723754.

Special session next week

The Board of Commissioners will be in session for a special meeting this Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m., a meeting that will be held virtually by video conference. The auditorium will not be open to the public for the meeting.

The purpose of the special meeting is to:

• Amend the board’s regular meeting schedule in order to reschedule the August 2020 regular meeting, which was cancelled due to Hurricane Isaias;

• Consider whether to grant an easement to Duke Energy Progress, LLC over a portion of the property on which Tarheel Challenge Academy is located;

• Consider whether to grant an easement to Align RNG, LLC over a portion of county-owned property on Cornwallis Road located near the Town of Turkey.

• Enter into a closed session in order to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the county and instruct staff concerning the position to be taken by the county in negotiating the price and other material terms of a contract or proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease.

To watch the meeting on YouTube, go to the Sampson County YouTube page. Those wishing to call in and listen to the meeting via Zoom, can call 646-558‐8656. The Meeting ID is 854 2854 1953 and the password is 078711115.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.