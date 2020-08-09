Interstate ramp closing for repairs

NEWTON GROVE – An interstate ramp at a Sampson County interchange is scheduled to close next Monday for improvements and repairs.

The Interstate 40 East ramp at the U.S. 701 East interchange (Exit 343) is expected to close at 7 a.m. this Monday, Aug. 10, and reopen by 6 p.m. the next day.

The N.C. Department of Transportation contract crew will mill and replace pavement on the ramp, as well as repair a structure that will improve drainage.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute as they will be directed back to I-40 West from U.S. 701 to N.C. 50/55 (Exit 341) to access I-40 East. Motorists are also encouraged to be alert during the closure for the safety of themselves and crews at work.

This work is part of a contract awarded earlier this year to make improvements to more than 20 miles of I-40 between the Johnston County line and Duplin County line.