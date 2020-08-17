Sampson County man wins $200,000 with scratch-off

For a lucky Clinton resident, a few dollars turned into $200,000 in a few seconds.

Jaleel Frederick won the big prize after buying a $200,000 Triple Play scratch-off ticket. According to a post from North Carolina Lottery officials, the retail merchandiser purchased the ticket at the Express Mart on North Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. He’s planning to use the money to buy his first home, a truck and start a T-shirt business.

“I did the $5 ticket first,” Frederick said about buying two tickets. “The winning number was 34 and I scratched off 34. I put it back in my bag because I didn’t believe it was true. I was like, ‘That’s not real!’ I just started yelling.”

Next, he called his mom about winning. She was also happy.

“I had my cousin with me but I told him I had to go home and play some Gospel music over the loudspeaker,” he said about the thrilling moment.

He later traveled to Raleigh to claim his prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After tax withholdings from state and federal, Frederick took home $141,500.