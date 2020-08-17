Sampson Middlepreps for new year

Stephanie Guerrero, sixth-grade teacher, arranges her classroom to meet social distancing guidelines. Courtesy photo Sequita White, Beginning Teacher of the Year for Clinton City Schools, helps Michael Boykin, a new educator, work through online scheduling. Courtesy photo Tori Reynolds, eighth-grade math teacher, pulls supplies for students coming to school. Courtesy photo

Sampson Middle School is preparing for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 17 by cleaning and sanitizing the building and going over potential course work for virtual classes.

Media Coordinator Alison Ray noted the school is providing many opportunities for instructional and reading materials online, as well as e-books for the students to check out through Destiny while they are at home.

“Our library is going to be open,” Ray added. “It’s exciting to discover and share all the materials that are offered online that we can provide for our students.”

SMS Principal Robert Turlington is excited to get started with school and is happy that students will have the opportunity to return to school.

“Everything is exciting to us and we’re a little anxious because we are educating students in a way that we have never done before,” Turlington stated. “Our teachers have worked hard to put together online lessons and are ready to meet the new challenges ahead of us. We know that there is a lot of pressure on parents whether they choose a blended learning where students will meet two days a week face-to-face with our teachers or the Dark Horse Virtual Learning experience. Either way, we want them to understand that our teachers are going to do their best to help their children.”

Tori Reynolds, an eighth-grade math teacher, noted that it has been challenging to get everything transitioned to digital content.

“We have been successful in putting together digital notebooks and google classroom assignments and lessons,” Reynolds added. “We’ve streamlined everything for the students and look forward to working with both parents and the students with our online learning.”

A new teacher with SMS, Michael Boykin is looking forward to helping students in any way he can. He has been working through online scheduling with Clinton City Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year, Sequita White.

“Learning the Google Apps that are part of our virtual learning is a little new to me,” Boykin commented. “I’m excited about teaching the students and learning from them as well.”

Stephanie Guerrero, sixth-grade math teacher noted that the school may be in unchartered waters.

“But we are afloat and full steam ahead with educating our students to their maximum potential,” Guerrero added. “We will adjust as necessary, use every available technological resource, and do whatever it takes to help our students be successful.”

Guerrero arranged her classroom to meet social distancing guidelines.

SMS also practiced social distancing this week while helping parents through their open houses. They held drive-through open houses on separate days for the students planning to return to only virtual learning and another day for students who are returning to a blended style of learning.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.