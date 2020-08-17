Improvements continue in Newton Grove

A new sign is placed at the Utilities Department in Newton Grove. Alpha Sign and Lighting, Inc. places a new sign on a building in Newton Grove.

NEWTON GROVE — Mayor Stephen Jackson is commending local leaders for being prepared for Hurricane Isaias and for other infrastructure improvements continue throughout the town.

The storm came through last week, leaving Sampson County with minimal damage and what Jackson said was a great day, compared to previous hurricanes.

“At the end of the day, we had no power outages and we had no flooding,” Jackson said. “We had no trees knocked down, just a few limbs.”

Some of the work to be ready involved having multiple people knowing how to operate systems, equipment and being ready to setup barricades for possible flooding and road damage.

“I tip my hat to each one of you and we have a little tweaking to do, but I tip my hat to each one of you,” Jackson said. “I think that’s an ongoing process.”

For drainage and flooding issues that continue in the area, Jackson reported that the town is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and legislatures such as Sen. Brent Jackson, Sen. Thom Tillis, and Congressman David Rouzer. A project involving work from Irwin Drive to Goldsboro Road and 701 Highway was approved.

New Banners placed

With the assistance of Alpha Sign and Lighting, Inc., many residents around town are noticing new signs and banners around town.

Signage with a tree and colorful leaves was developed by the town’s Citizens Improving Newton Grove committee a few years.

“We just adopted it in some of our marketing right now,” Jackson said.

The banners featuring the American flag replaced a previous project to honor Hobbton High School’s Class of 2020 during the coronavirus (COVID-19). Amanda Bradshaw, planning and zoning administrator assisted with placing of the new banners.

“We’re really excited,” Bradshaw said. “Newton Grove has so much to offer and we’re just excited to be able to make it a prettier place and hopefully bring more business and awareness to what we have here.”

During a recent meeting, Commissioner Dana Ellington-Ruiz thanked Bradshaw and other contributors for their work.

“The new banners are up and I think they look fantastic,” Ellington-Ruiz said. “As the mother of a senior, I give a big thank you to the town about those banners. That was very sweet.”

As the commissioner for parks and special projects, Ellington-Ruiz also said she’s glad to see ball games being held at Weeks Park. She’s also ready for the playground to be used again. Due to the COVID-19, usage is restricted at the moment. To keep the community safe as the pandemic continues, hand sanitizer stations are placed around town hall for visitors and employees. Masks are also being distributed.

Local business, police partner to award children

Police Chief G.C. Warren said he’s not going to hesitate to write tickets to children. Not for violations, but for free ice cream.

“We need to make the children aware in the local surrounding area that we are prepared to write them tickets,” Police Chief G.C. Warren said.

The Newton Grove Drug Company donated three ticket books for free treats for officers to hand out when they see elementary-aged children doing good things in the community.

“Kids have to watch out,” Warren said. “We’re on the lookout for you and that starts immediately.”

During discussions about town improvements, Warren also reported that the department is now inspecting golf carts being used by residents throughout town. While talking to commissioners about the policy, Warren said he would like to add an amber strobe lights for safety reasons.

