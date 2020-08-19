Reflections of miracles

‘Miracle Children’ was recently installed at memorial tree park near Lisbon Street. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Skylar Simmons, a Clinton High School graduate, completed ‘Miracle Children’ to represent diversity in the area. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Crew members from the Clinton Public Works Department assist artist Skylar Simmons with landscaping for her project. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Near the Clinton City Market, artist Skylar Simmons smiled at her reflection in pieces of mirrors forming silhouettes of people.

Now, she wants everyone in the community to see themselves, too, and take pride in the beauty of diversity. Her creation “Miracle Children,” is the newest public art project in the downtown area of the city through the Clinton Main Street Program.

“I didn’t want to be so on the nose with things,” Simmons said. “I wanted a way for the audience to look at the piece and truly see themselves in the work in a very literal, but also conceptual sense.”

Simmons recently installed the art pieces with the assistance of staff from the Clinton Public Works Department.

Located in the memorial tree garden, Miracle Children consists of three two-dimensional sculptures made from recycled and reused mirror pieces donated from family, friends and community members. The design of the three 5-foot mosaic figures are different to represent different concepts. One figure is completely covered in shattered mirror fragments, one completely in colored tile, and the third a mixture of both materials. City officials requested an art project to represent diversity in the community.

“The many different mirror pieces come together to represent the spectator as one of the many parts of a diverse population symbolizing a unified community,” Simmons attested. “They also provide an unbiased space for diverse representation.”

Simmons added that the conceptual sculptures double as a duration piece with the dye in the colored tiles which will fade overtime, leaving a clearer image and reflection. The title, Miracle Children, represents the growth and hope shown in youth. Her intention is for visitors to see parts of themselves and to reflect on their growth throughout life since childhood.

“Painting doesn’t just happen on a canvas with oil or acrylic,” Simmons noted. “No matter the materials I am using, I approach my project as though it is a blank canvas before me to be made interesting. Color theory and color psychology are tools I use often in my work with a focus on interpersonal relationships. Communication is the key to all my work whether it is commissioned by a client or a piece I am doing on my own time. Representation can be nuanced or literal, but in creating public art for city beautification I want to convey a message while leaving room for personal interpretation.”

Simmons, a Sampson County native, grew up in Roseboro. She graduated from Clinton High School in 2018. The Dark Horse alumna is now attending Virginia Commonwealth University and is pursuing a bachelor’s in fine art, majoring in painting and printmaking. She earned her first solo exhibition at the Sampson Arts Council and has created work for the City of Clinton since 2017 on projects such as the Downtown Recycle Art Walk, while creating murals in other cities and towns. Her work can also be viewed in Richmond, Va. and Roseboro. Simmons has done freelance design for musicians, bands, and peers across the East Coast.

“It’s nice to have a community that’s more open to accepting work like this,” she said about her latest work. “I think it’s a really nice direction to see the art community go in for such a small town.”

On behalf of the Main Street Program, Planning Director/Manager Mary M. Rose applauded Simmons for her contribution, located at 215 Lisbon St.

“The Clinton Main Street Program would like to thank Ms. Simmons on her outstanding job creating these unique and beautiful mosaic sculptures for our Downtown,” Rose stated in news release. “Skylar is a very talented young artist with whom we have worked with on several projects. Skylar creatively painted the piano in front of Art of Hope on Main Street in Downtown Clinton, and just this Summer joined Simple Gifts Intern, Kaleb McLaurin in completing one of the three mural boards at the Downtown Recycle Art Walk. The Clinton Main Street Program is proud of the diversity within our community, and was pleased Skylar was able to translate that pride into a public art project for all our citizens to enjoy.”

This story was published in Tuesday's e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.