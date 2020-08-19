Sampson:21st deathdue to virus

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

The Sampson County Health Department reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Tuesday, as well as the 21st death attributed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were 5,107 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson County, up 135 since Monday. There have been 1,747 positive tests to date, with 1,474 of those patients deemed recovered. There were 3,344 negative test results as of Tuesday, up 113 from Monday.

According to the numbers, there are currently 252 active COVID cases in Sampson County. There are 16 tests pending.

Statewide as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 146,779 cases (up 1,263 from Monday) and 2,396 deaths due to COVID-19, up 48 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,026 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, up 46 from Monday after dropping 69 over the weekend.

There were 1,951,120 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Tuesday, up 15,378 from Monday.

According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday afternoon, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks.

That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Tuesday. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are unchanged.

Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were six cases listed among residents. The numbers at both sites are unchanged in recent weeks.

In Duplin County, there were not currently any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Tuesday. Other outbreaks previously reported in Duplin and Sampson were no longer listed as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings, including Wee Care in Duplin, with four cases among staff and seven among children.

The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

