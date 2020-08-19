Sampson:21st deathdue to virus

Twenty-six new cases; 252 active cases

By Chris Berendt

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

The Sampson County Health Department reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Tuesday, as well as the 21st death attributed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were 5,107 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson County, up 135 since Monday. There have been 1,747 positive tests to date, with 1,474 of those patients deemed recovered. There were 3,344 negative test results as of Tuesday, up 113 from Monday.

According to the numbers, there are currently 252 active COVID cases in Sampson County. There are 16 tests pending.

Statewide as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 146,779 cases (up 1,263 from Monday) and 2,396 deaths due to COVID-19, up 48 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,026 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, up 46 from Monday after dropping 69 over the weekend.

There were 1,951,120 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Tuesday, up 15,378 from Monday.

According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday afternoon, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks.

That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Tuesday. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are unchanged.

Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.

The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were six cases listed among residents. The numbers at both sites are unchanged in recent weeks.

In Duplin County, there were not currently any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Tuesday. Other outbreaks previously reported in Duplin and Sampson were no longer listed as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings, including Wee Care in Duplin, with four cases among staff and seven among children.

The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

