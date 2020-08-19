Sampson:21st deathdue to virus

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
The Sampson County Health Department reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Tuesday, as well as the 21st death attributed to the virus.
As of Tuesday, there were 5,107 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson County, up 135 since Monday. There have been 1,747 positive tests to date, with 1,474 of those patients deemed recovered. There were 3,344 negative test results as of Tuesday, up 113 from Monday.
According to the numbers, there are currently 252 active COVID cases in Sampson County. There are 16 tests pending.
Statewide as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 146,779 cases (up 1,263 from Monday) and 2,396 deaths due to COVID-19, up 48 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,026 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, up 46 from Monday after dropping 69 over the weekend.
There were 1,951,120 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Tuesday, up 15,378 from Monday.
According to NCDHHS, as of Tuesday afternoon, several congregate living settings in Sampson and Duplin were the site of ongoing outbreaks.
That includes Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, which had seven staff cases and one resident case as of Tuesday. In terms of residential care facilities, The Magnolia in Clinton has eight staff cases and 30 resident cases listed as part of its outbreak, with seven of those resident cases resulting in death, the figures showed. Those numbers are unchanged.
Additionally, Sampson has two congregate living settings listed under “other,” which can include homeless shelters and migrant worker housing, neither of which are licensed healthcare settings. The sites were not named in the state report, although their general location was disclosed.
The two “other” settings include those on Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, where 12 cases were being reported among residents; and on Timothy Road, Dunn, where there were six cases listed among residents. The numbers at both sites are unchanged in recent weeks.
In Duplin County, there were not currently any outbreaks at nursing homes or residential care facilities as of Tuesday. Other outbreaks previously reported in Duplin and Sampson were no longer listed as of Tuesday afternoon.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
NCDHHS also tracks ongoing clusters in child care and school settings, including Wee Care in Duplin, with four cases among staff and seven among children.
The data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.
