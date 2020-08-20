A virtual concert in Sampson

COVID-19 is keeping many music lovers away from concerts, but the Sampson Arts Council is not allowing the pandemic to stop people from enjoying shows.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 20, the local arts organization is hosting its first prerecorded musical performance to highlight local artists. A jazz recital featuring Garret Whipkey, and Marquita and Cameron Someliana-Lauer through YouTube.

“Since we cannot gather in person during these uncertain times, we are excited to offer this wonderful virtual music performance featuring super talented local musicians,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director. “Music definitely gives us a sense of community and togetherness, and it’s something that everyone has in common. Everyone enjoys music in one way or another.”

Whipkey approached Donatelli about having a recital and gathered artist to perform with him. He is a native of Clinton and a graduate of Hobbton High School. Whipkey continued his education at Western Carolina University (WCU), earning a bachelor’s in music. The professional saxophonist and singer joined many ensembles during his career stretching 17 years, between North Carolina and Colorado. Later this month, Whipkey will pursue a master’s in public affairs from his alma mater. He will also continue his career in Asheville as a freelance musician.

“Marquita and Cameron are so talented and professional,” he said. “It was an easy concert to put together. Sampson is a treasure trove of talent, and my hope is that our global turmoil doesn’t lead us to forget the timeless spiritual value of art. It’s one of things that will get us through.”

Cameron and Marquita are musicians and educators in the field. The Clinton-based performers received degrees in music from WCU and Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Cameron studied vocal performance, conducting, and pedagogy. Marquita focused on piano performance, music technology/industry, and composition/arranging. Cameron teaches at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, and Marquita is a organist at Clinton First United Methodist Church.

The Arts Council started preparation in June, which includes video interviews and concerts. Donatelli expressed how it’s an opportunity to present a performance for free while people enjoy it in the comfort of their homes. A link will be available on the page for people to offer donations.

“We thank the community for supporting the arts and we look forward to offering more virtual music events throughout the year,” she said.

The recital may be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3287dUL or typing Sampson Arts Council on the YouTube Website. For additional information about the Arts Council, visit www.sampsonarts.net.