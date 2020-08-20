Public weighs in on statue

The future of a statue honoring the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County, which has since been damaged, was the subject of public comments Tuesday. County leaders will discuss the matter further on Thursday. File photo|Sampson Independent

After hearing from citizens on both sides of the issue regarding the future of the Confederate monument in Sampson County, the board is set to discuss the matter on Thursday.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday night at the County Auditorium to hear public comments about the Confederate monument in front of the Sampson County Courthouse. It was the first time the board met in person in four months.

A modified public setting format was used that allowed in‐person citizen input while observing current restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing.

Comments received by the Monday deadline were read by Susan Holder, assistant county manager/clerk to the board. They were read in the order they were received, for a total of 30 minutes, which did not allow for all to be heard during the meeting. Individuals who wished to address the board during the public comment portion of the period were then allowed to be heard, one at a time, for no more than two minutes each.

There were dozens of written comments received — approximately 40 — all of which were supplied to commissioners. Approximately half of those were discounted from being read into the record because they did not meet criteria that included the submitter’s name and address.

During the allotted 30 minutes, Holder read 15 comments, one of which was from Steve Hulen that took more than one-third of the time.

Nearly all of the comments read by Holder were in favor of the monument being preserved and not being moved, while those offering oral comments were split. Of the nine who spoke, five urged the monument to be removed or moved elsewhere, while four others maintained it should be left alone, preserved in its place as a tribute to the South and its fallen soldiers.

The statue honoring Confederate soldiers of Sampson County has been at the heart of controversy and was the subject of peaceful protests in early July. Proponents for the statue’s removal say it symbolizes a dim and heinous past of racism, while those against its removal maintain that it honors soldiers and represents Southern heritage.

‘Leave the statue alone’

Jan Honeycutt Cook of Clinton said she felt not all residents’ voices have been heard on the issue, suggesting that it be put to a vote in November.

“This has upset many people in this county. We just don’t protest about it. We prefer to vote on issues that concern all of us. This is the fair and democratic way,” she wrote. “Please consider what the rest of us want by not letting our heritage be hidden away in a museum. Most of us grew up with that statue. We passed it on the way from school, we’ve taken comfort and confidence that it would always be there like an old friend. I did my high school term paper on him, as did others.”

Cook said she and others see the statue as a symbol of many things, but not slavery.

“It means a lot to many people for various reasons. Many of us who want it to stay where it is have been called racist ignorant rednecks. Most of us have had black schoolmates and lifetime friends so now we’re offended and hurt too,” Cook stated. “I’m afraid this has caused division where there once was none.”

The statue was erected to honor soldiers who died during the Civil War, 1861-65, spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled in May 1916.

The statue was damaged in the early morning hours of July 12 and was subsequently removed from the monument’s base and taken to a secure location, with county officials citing “public safety.”

The Clinton City Council in early July adopted a resolution urging county leaders to begin exploring options to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse steps and relocate it. The Sampson County Board of Commissioners is responsible for any decision on its relocation.

Those who argued to keep the monument said those who try to erase history would not learn from it. Some chided protestors, the Black Lives Matter movement and “the mob” with creating unrest — and pleaded with commissioners not to give in.

Many did not mince words about just how much esteem they held the statue, saying the commissioners and local law enforcement would be derelict in their duties if the statue were removed and people were not prosecuted for its desecration.

In his dissertation, Hulen cited NC General Statutes that stated it was unlawful to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces, with “very limited exceptions.”

“Let me remind you that the bronze statue that was pulled off of the top of the Confederate Memorial remains the responsibility of Sampson County to have repaired and replaced withing 90 days from which it was vandalised,” stated an email from Hulen, who identified himself as past commander of the Mingo Militia, Sons of Confederate Veterans. “It has come to our attention that you are considering the removal of the monument in your municipality/Sampson County honoring Sampsonians who fought and died for this country, state and for the Confederate States of America during the American War Between the States.”

“If local governments wish to move these statues, they need to either present their case before the North Carolina Historical Commission or work to have the law changed,” Hulen stated. “We respectfully ask you not to ignore the law or cynically attempt to say the law allows action that it clearly does not.”

“Leave the statue alone we have already given into them enough,” Gary Fryar of Clinton stated in an email. “It’s been over one hundred years. If my commissioner gives in he has lost my vote and I will tell everyone I know so he will be voted out of office.”

Dwight S. Williams Jr. said the statue needed to be restored to its rightful position at the courthouse.

“Please put our county’s historical statue back on its original pedestal in front of the County Courthouse,” Williams urged. “I would also ask that it be returned in the condition it now exists, with its bumps, bruises, bends, scrapes, scratches and all. For you see, these too are now part of its history. These too cannot be erased or repaired to the exclusion of history, or memory. It is now a part of us, Sampson County.”

“We cannot stand together if we attempt to destroy our history, or our communal property,” Williams wrote. “Peoperty you can destroy, but you cannot destroy history. History tells us who we are and from where we came. History has its glory, to be sure, but it also has its ugliness. However you individually look upon this statue, for its glory or its ugliness, it is still ours. All of ours.”

’Relocate the statue’

Those who urged the board to consider removing the statue from the courthouse grounds said it was about “doing the right thing.”

Local NAACP chapter president Lee Byam, and NAACP officials Luther Moore and Larry Sutton each provided oral comments Tuesday in favor of removing the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds, as did City Council members Darue Bryant and Marcus Becton.

“Do the right thing — remove the base and relocate the statue,” said Byam. “Advance justice (and) beautify the area with something that represents peace and justice for all people, and for future generations and citizens of Sampson County.”

Sutton said all constituents in Sampson County have a right to live in a society “that has the appearance of being fair to everyone, with no group being slapped in the face by a public symbol that reminds them of hatred, white supremacy and racism.”

A former history teacher, Sutton said nobody should mistake the cause of the Confederacy, which was to “secede from the Union, preserve slavery and to destroy the United States’ government.” He read the inscription of the monument, which he said glorified the Lost Cause of the Confederacy.

“This statue, for the last 104 years, has remained on the grounds at the hall of justice in downtown Clinton as a symbol of racism, white supremacy, hatred and division,” Sutton stated. “This is not an attempt to erase history, for one can love Southern history and its heritage without any relics of a racist past on public property. This is the time for us to come together and finally realize our common destiny is one and the same.”

Bryant told the commissioners that they were elected to make tough decisions.

“We’re in a situation right now where a decision has to be made,” said Bryant. “One thing I understand about the Confederate past — it’s very damaging. Black men were slaves, their women were raped and their children were taken from them and sold. They were given no respect at all. So whenever I see a monument or statue that represents that past, that is a constant reminder.

“For someone to make a decision to stay ‘let’s keep that statue,’ they don’t have the right intentions for community,” Bryant said. “You have a choice today to make a change and think about the community. This should not be a political decision … it should be a decision standing on the principles and the right beliefs — that we don’t believe in bigotry and racism.”

Becton implored the board move the monument to the history museum or cemetery. Similarly, the Rev. Stephen H. Wilkins said he felt the monument should be removed from the courthouse property, better suited in a place “like the Sampson County History Museum.”

“As a servant of Christ, the ministry of reconciliation is of utmost importance to me – in particular in our context, racial reconciliation,” Wilkins stated in an email to the board. “I am convinced of this: in the Confederate monument, our Black brothers and sisters have something against us. The statue was erected not only as a memorial to those who died in the war, but also as a part of a larger plan of intimidation and segregation.”

”And so, for more than 100 years, our black brothers and sisters have seen the monument as a symbol of violence and oppression; and the message they hear as it stands in front of the courthouse is that justice is neither blind nor equal nor fair,” Wilkins stated.

A reconvened virtual meeting will be held today (Thursday, Aug. 20) at 6 p.m. It will not include a public comment period or any public hearings, however the board is expected to discuss several items, including the Confederate monument.

Those wishing to call in and listen to the meeting via Zoom, can call 646-558‐8656. The Meeting ID is 842 1064 9745 and the password is 778231516. To watch Tuesday ‘s meeting, or Thursday’s session live, go to the Sampson County YouTube page (https://bit.ly/2XshcCQ).

