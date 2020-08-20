Students return to schools

Staff members from Sunset Avenue checks out temperatures and made sure no student had any COVID-19 symptoms. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A student at Sunset Avenue gets checked out by Nurse Donna Royal before entering school. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A staff member at Butler Avenue School gave a young student her lunch before sending her off to class on her first day back to school. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A car rider at Sampson Middle School got the OK to cross the crosswalk to enter school for his first day back. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Joshua Tew, band director of Midway High School, was one of many teachers who began educating students through a remote learning system approved by Sampson County Schools. Courtesy Photo A student at Sampson Middle School washes his hands to comply with school guidelines. Courtesy Photo Band teacher Vevlyn Lowe teaches band class on the first day of school. Courtesy Photo Cafeteria staff members from Sampson County Schools are ready to serve meals during the school year. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Teachers Dixon Tuton and Mary Page provide assistance to each other for online learning. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Second-grade teacher Teresa Barber organizes lesson plans through Google Classroom. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent At Clement Elementary School, wearing face masks is urged, even for the mascot. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Teacher Alison Ray goes through a yearbook class with student on their first day back to school. Courtesy Photo Teacher Caroline Langston holds a Google Classroom meeting for her first day of class. Courtesy Photo Stephanie Guerrero, sixth-grade teacher, arranges her classroom to meet social distancing guidelines. Courtesy Photo Media Coordinator Alison Ray pulls reading materials for blended learning classes. Courtesy Photo

Class is back in session for schools in Sampson County and the City of Clinton, with Sampson online only and Clinton using a blended style of remote learning and face-to-face instruction.

Students in Clinton City Schools (CCS) seemed to do well on their first day of face-to-face instruction, according to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson. Johnson walked through every building of every school on Monday.

“I was so glad to see our teachers and students interacting again, in the process of learning and in a face-to-face environment,” Johnson stated. “We are so excited to have students back in our buildings.”

Johnson noted that with any first day there would be hiccups and with CCS, that hiccup mainly revolved around some arrivals and dismissals. The superintendent explained that there were long lines the first day but the lines were much shorter on Tuesday.

“That would have been typical for any first day,” he stated. “There weren’t any hiccups in relation to the safety protocols or the masks or anything like that.”

He explained that everybody did a great job when it came to social distancing but they still have ways to fine-tune that aspect of school.

“The first day of school went better than expected,” Sampson Middle School (SMS) Principal Robert Turlington chimed in. “This was a completely new experience for us and preparing for the unknown fortunately put us in a position to be able to handle any hiccups that came our way.”

Turlington is excited to get started with school and is happy that students have the opportunity to return to school.

“Everything is exciting to us and we’re a little anxious because we are educating students in a way that we have never done before,” Turlington stated. “Our teachers have worked hard to put together online lessons and are ready to meet the new challenges ahead of us. We know that there is a lot of pressure on parents whether they choose a blended learning where students will meet two days a week face-to-face with our teachers or the Dark Horse Virtual Learning experience. Either way, we want them to understand that our teachers are going to do their best to help their children.”

Turlington noted that the teachers did a great job ironing out little things like transitions to make sure they kept students socially distanced.

Like other city schools, Sampson Middle School prepared last week for the return of students on Monday, by cleaning and sanitizing the building and going over potential course work for virtual classes.

The state provided five cloth masks to the students, which CCS gave out yesterday as students arrived at school. Johnson explained that CCS also purchased a lot of masks and that each student will have around a total of 15 to 20 masks when it’s all said and done.

“Our students were great,” the SMS principal stated. “They all wore masks, were respectful of social distancing, and followed all of our protective protocols.”

Johnson heard a lot of great things about the online portion of school where some of the students spent their first day remotely. Teachers stated that a lot of students participated in their assignments on the first day.

“Our greatest concern is the online learning,” Turlington stated. “Keeping students engaged and active is a full time job when students are present in school. It’s even more difficult when they are at home. For the most part, we had an active turnout remotely on the first day.”

SMS Media Coordinator Alison Ray noted the school is providing many opportunities for instructional and reading materials online, as well as e-books for the students to check out through Destiny while they are at home.

According to Ray, the library is open for students.

“It’s exciting to discover and share all the materials that are offered online that we can provide for our students,” Ray added.

Tori Reynolds, an eighth-grade math teacher, noted that it has been challenging to get everything transitioned to digital content.

“We have been successful in putting together digital notebooks and Google classroom assignments and lessons,” Reynolds added. “We’ve streamlined everything for the students and look forward to working with both parents and the students with our online learning.”

The superintendent did state that CCS is still trying to work out hotspot connectivity issues.

“We’re going to be purchasing an additional 200 hotspots,” Johnson commented. “But we know that’s still a concern for the community so we’re working to rectify that issue.”

CCS has computers for every student from third to 12th grade. They have purchased enough computers for every student in kindergarten through second grade as well, however, they have not come in yet.

“My ultimate wish will be to see all students returning to the buildings when the governor sends us back to Plan A,” Johnson added. “We’re just gonna continue to work on procedures and protocols for our arrival and dismissal. We definitely want that to be improved and to get that down as seamless as possible.”

Not all students returned to face-to-face instruction on Monday. CCS is working through blocks or cohorts of students where cohort A goes to school on Monday and Tuesday and cohort B goes to school on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, Thursday will be like a second first day for children at CCS.

A new teacher with SMS, Michael Boykin said he was looking forward to helping students in any way he can. He worked through online scheduling with Clinton City Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year, Sequita White.

“Learning the Google Apps that are part of our virtual learning is a little new to me,” Boykin commented. “I’m excited about teaching the students and learning from them as well.”

Stephanie Guerrero, a sixth-grade math teacher at SMS noted that the school is in uncharted waters.

“But we are afloat and full steam ahead with educating our students to their maximum potential,” Guerrero added. “We will adjust as necessary, use every available technological resource, and do whatever it takes to help our students be successful.”

Guerrero arranged her classroom to meet social distancing guidelines.

“Kids and parents were very patient with us while the staff were “all hands on deck” with the logistics of making the start of the school year very successful,” L.C. Kerr Principal Greg Dirks noted. “The Class of 2033 has quite the story to tell of their first day of kindergarten in the fall of 2020.”

SCS starts new year

On the first day of school, Band Director Joshua Tew is used to hearing the sounds of horns and the rat-a-tatting of drummers in the band room of Midway High School.

The silence on Monday was the complete opposite with students starting the 2020-2021 academic period at home.

“It’s very different,” he said. “Walking into this big band room and seeing it completely empty is a different feeling that what is normal,” Tew said.

Along with other educators, he hopes this doesn’t become the new norm. Tew is one of about 550 teachers from Sampson County Schools (SCS) who are leading more than 8,000 students and their parents through a remote learning system due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I want to create the best learning experience possible under these circumstances,” Tew said about working through the online Google Classrooms program. “We’re working really hard to make sure that the students are playing at home and still progressing even though we’re during remote learning.”

The plan was selected by the local board of education for the first several weeks. Members felt the decision was made on the side of safety as COVID-19 cases continue throughout Sampson County and beyond. Through the Google Classroom, Tew will upload practice assignments for students to play at home to become better musicians. There will also be times for Tew to have live teaching sessions as well. During a normal year, Tew could correct wrong notes face-to-face or help a student with their playing techniques.

“It’s going to be challenging, but we’re going to make the best of it, stay positive and try to relax about it,” he said.

As COVID-19 cases continue, administrators are taking precautions by checking temperatures, practicing social distancing and setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout buildings. At Clement Elementary School (CES), Principal Matt McLean is one of those leaders working to make sure teachers and visitors are safe.

“We’re grateful to have children to teach,” McLean said. “The energy level is a little different because there’s not 300 (children) in the building. I’m not giving hugs and high-fives.”

But McLean is continuing to connect with students and community members through Google Meet, which provides video meetings for educational matters. Along with students, he also applauded the efforts of parents.

“Our parents are working really hard,” he said. “We’re so grateful to our parents who are sticking with Sampson County Schools and understanding that everybody in the school building is working really, really hard to give their children a good education. We’re getting better at it everyday. Today, we’re more confident teaching online that we were yesterday, and we’ll be better tomorrow.”

McLean expressed how teachers are always preaching that students should always be learning something new. With the Google Classroom technology, it’s something teachers are doing now. One of those educators is Mary Page.

“I was really sweating about this and I felt really stressed during the live stream,” said Page, a third-grade educator. “But today was great.”

She live streamed a lesson and recorded the sessions for students to rewatch online through a link. For second-grade teacher Teresa Barber, communication and providing help to each other is key in making online teaching a success. It also comes with observation.

“Teachers never get to visit each other’s classroom and watch each other teach,” Barber said about teamwork. “For me personally, it’s been one of the best openings I had because of the help.”

Throughout Sampson County Schools devices were sent home to students without computers at home. Teachers are also also sending out paper packets for homework. At CES, Librarian and Media Specialist Christy Bullard is assisting with the technology process and guiding parents to locations to get WiFi.

Meals will also be available throughout the year through a grab-and-go system. A schedule is avaialble on the district’s website at www.sampson.k12.nc.us. Rebecca Stokes, a cafeteria manager, is looking forward to continuing the service of providing meals. Students of all grade levels throughout the district may pick up meals at any location by providing their name or assigned meal number.

“I think we do a great service to the community by providing meals,” Stokes said. “I know for some students, that’s going to be the only hot meal they’re going to get on that day. I’m proud of my job and I’m proud that we can help the community. My team does a great job, they work well together and I’m proud of each and every one of them.”

Sonya Powell, chair of the SCS Board of Education, was one of many leaders helping to make sure the district was prepared for the first day through meetings and visits to schools.

“In a year of uncertainty, every action is carefully thought out and considered,” Powell said. “Sampson County has made the decision to start the year totally virtual because of that uncertainty. We are hopeful, just like everyone else, that COVID-19 will soon be a controlled situation and life, including school, can return to normal or at least a new norm.”

Sandra Carroll, vice chair of the SCS Board of Education, visited several schools Monday to see the hard work of principals and teachers.

“They’re making the best of what they got to work with,” Carroll said. “They are really strong leaders and I’m just impressed with every one of them.”

Along with other board members, Carroll said she’s going to offer support during an unprecedented time.

“I taught for forty years, but I never taught virtual learning,” the retired educator said. “My hat goes off to them and I pray every morning that I wake up for the children and employees in this county.”

Carroll also acknowledged the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs who was in favor of having a remote learning program for safety reasons. He was pleased with what he saw Monday, despite a statewide issue with NCEdCloud, an online education system crashing on the first day.

“It’s been a good, smooth open start under the circumstances,” Hobbs said.

For the first nine weeks, high school students will continue their online education at home. Plans and options for kindergartners, elementary and middle school students will be reassessed after the first four weeks. Hobbs said Sampson Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its impact on education.

“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that things get well and that on Sept. 14, we can get K-8 students back in place,” Hobbs said. “We’re taking advice from other school systems that are doing some face-to-face to see how their school year starts. But this gives us more time to look and see what the trends are and make sure we’re providing an education and making sure our kids are safe in a safe environment.”

