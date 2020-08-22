Monument moving to museum

A statue honoring the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County, which was damaged last month, will be moved to the Sampson County History Museum. File photo|Sampson Independent

A monument to the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County, standing in downtown Clinton for more than a century, will be moved, the county’s Board of Commissioners unanimously determined.

The statue was erected to honor soldiers who died during the Civil War, 1861-65, spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled in May 1916.

The county board unanimously voted Thursday night to relocate the monument to the Sampson County History Museum.

The statue has been at the heart of controversy as such monuments have come under renewed scrutiny in recent months. Sampson’s monument was the subject of peaceful protests in early July. Proponents for the statue’s removal say it symbolizes a heinous past of slavery and racism, while those against its removal maintain that it honors fallen soldiers and represents Southern heritage.

The statue was damaged in the early morning hours of July 12 and was subsequently removed from the monument’s base and taken to a secure location, with county officials citing “public safety.” The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests in the investigation, nor provided any updates or suspect information.

“At the time that occurred, county staff had been carefully reviewing the General Statutes, reviewing the applicable laws as it pertains to Confederate monuments in the state of North Carolina,” county attorney Joel Starling said. “We had been looking at decisions that other units of local government had made relative to their monuments over the past months and years, and monitoring the situation.”

The attorney said that the history of Sampson’s monument was also studied, to include old Board of Commissioners’ minute books dating back to 1907-08. He gave his legal opinion, which he said ran counter to assertions made by some who provided public comments at a county session on Tuesday.

“There had been a number of assertions made in the public comments we received, and I did want to address those,” said Starling. “It’s been asserted that we can’t remove the monument without approval from the North Carolina Historical Commission. I do not agree with that assertion.”

He pointed commissioners to subsection A of NC General Statute 100-2.1, which states that “a monument, memorial, or work of art owned by the State may not be removed, relocated, or altered in any way without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission.” Sampson’s monument is not the property of the state of North Carolina, Starling noted.

Following the vandalism of the statue, “county employees made a determination that the object posed a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition … ” Starling said, citing one of three exceptions in the same General Statute that allows for the statue’s removal, even if it were owned by the state,

“At that point, this law contains three exceptions, and one of those exceptions is public safety because of an unsafe or general condition,” said Starling. “It has been urged in some of the public comments that we’ve receive that we now have a legal duty to restore the monument within a 90-day window. I do not agree with that, in that you don’t find that a situation is an exception to a law or a statute, then proceed to apply the statute to the fact pattern that you’ve just determined is an exception to the law.

“I do believe the removal of the statue pursuant to that exception has already occurred,” Starling concluded, “and that the board is not legally obligated to restore the monument at this time.”

The board asked no questions and had no discussion prior to a motion by Commissioner Jerol Kivett.

Said Kivett: “Considering the fact that the Clinton City Council unanimously voted for us to move the statue, I move that the statue previously located on top of the Confederate soldier monument — removed after county officials determined it posed a threat to public safety because the life-sized bronze statute was hanging from its base and likely to cause injuries to persons and property — be relocated to the Sampson County History Museum; and that its accompanying base, which continues to pose a threat to public safety, be placed in storage with the contents of time capsule that may be located in the base, being relocated to the Sampson County History Museum.”

The Clinton City Council in early July adopted a resolution urging county leaders to begin exploring options to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse steps and relocate it.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin quickly seconded Kivett’s motion, at which time Finance officer David Clack requested permission to use the county’s contingency funds to remove the base of the monument from the courthouse grounds.

“It is my understanding this could cost as much as $40,000 — that’s what we believe,” Clack stated. “We have gotten some prices, but we don’t know exactly how much it’s going to be.”

Kivett modified his motion accordingly, while also encouraging county staff to talk to City of Clinton leadership to see what potential measures could be taken to share in that expense and defray the county’s cost.

The vote by the county was unanimous, 5-0. There was no timetable given for the move.

‘Leave the statue alone’

Leading up to Thursday’s decision by the county, many threw in their two cents on both sides of the issue.

Jan Honeycutt Cook of Clinton suggested that it be put to a vote in November.

“Please consider what the rest of us want by not letting our heritage be hidden away in a museum. Most of us grew up with that statue. We passed it on the way from school, we’ve taken comfort and confidence that it would always be there like an old friend. I did my high school term paper on him, as did others.”

In an email to county leaders, Steve Hulen cited NC General Statutes that stated it was unlawful to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces, with “very limited exceptions,” the same statute subsequently addressed by Starling on Thursday.

“Let me remind you that the bronze statue that was pulled off of the top of the Confederate Memorial remains the responsibility of Sampson County to have repaired and replaced withing 90 days from which it was vandalised,” stated Hulen, who identified himself as past commander of the Mingo Militia, Sons of Confederate Veterans. “It has come to our attention that you are considering the removal of the monument in your municipality/Sampson County honoring Sampsonians who fought and died for this country, state and for the Confederate States of America during the American War Between the States.”

“If local governments wish to move these statues, they need to either present their case before the North Carolina Historical Commission or work to have the law changed,” Hulen stated. “We respectfully ask you not to ignore the law or cynically attempt to say the law allows action that it clearly does not.”

“Leave the statue alone we have already given into them enough,” Gary Fryar of Clinton stated in an email. “It’s been over one hundred years. If my commissioner gives in he has lost my vote and I will tell everyone I know so he will be voted out of office.”

Dwight S. Williams Jr. said the statue needed to be restored to its rightful position at the courthouse.

“Please put our county’s historical statue back on its original pedestal in front of the County Courthouse,” Williams urged. “I would also ask that it be returned in the condition it now exists, with its bumps, bruises, bends, scrapes, scratches and all. For you see, these too are now part of its history. These too cannot be erased or repaired to the exclusion of history, or memory. It is now a part of us, Sampson County.”

“We cannot stand together if we attempt to destroy our history, or our communal property,” Williams wrote. “Peoperty you can destroy, but you cannot destroy history. History tells us who we are and from where we came. History has its glory, to be sure, but it also has its ugliness. However you individually look upon this statue, for its glory or its ugliness, it is still ours. All of ours.”

’Relocate the statue’

Those who urged the board to consider removing the statue from the courthouse grounds said it was about “doing the right thing.”

Local NAACP chapter president Lee Byam, and NAACP officials Luther Moore and Larry Sutton each provided oral comments Tuesday in favor of removing the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds, as did City Council members Darue Bryant and Marcus Becton.

“Do the right thing — remove the base and relocate the statue,” said Byam. “Advance justice (and) beautify the area with something that represents peace and justice for all people, and for future generations and citizens of Sampson County.”

Sutton said all constituents in Sampson County have a right to live in a society “that has the appearance of being fair to everyone, with no group being slapped in the face by a public symbol that reminds them of hatred, white supremacy and racism.”

A former history teacher, Sutton said nobody should mistake the cause of the Confederacy, which was to “secede from the Union, preserve slavery and to destroy the United States’ government.” He read the inscription of the monument, which he said glorified the Lost Cause of the Confederacy.

“This statue, for the last 104 years, has remained on the grounds at the hall of justice in downtown Clinton as a symbol of racism, white supremacy, hatred and division,” Sutton stated. “This is not an attempt to erase history, for one can love Southern history and its heritage without any relics of a racist past on public property. This is the time for us to come together and finally realize our common destiny is one and the same.”

Bryant told the commissioners that they were elected to make tough decisions.

“We’re in a situation right now where a decision has to be made,” said Bryant. “One thing I understand about the Confederate past — it’s very damaging. Black men were slaves, their women were raped and their children were taken from them and sold. They were given no respect at all. So whenever I see a monument or statue that represents that past, that is a constant reminder.

“For someone to make a decision to stay ‘let’s keep that statue,’ they don’t have the right intentions for community,” Bryant said. “You have a choice today to make a change and think about the community. This should not be a political decision … it should be a decision standing on the principles and the right beliefs — that we don’t believe in bigotry and racism.”

Becton implored the board move the monument to the history museum or cemetery. Similarly, in a written comment, the Rev. Stephen H. Wilkins said he felt the monument should be removed from the courthouse property, better suited in a place “like the Sampson County History Museum.”

“As a servant of Christ, the ministry of reconciliation is of utmost importance to me – in particular in our context, racial reconciliation,” Wilkins stated in an email to the board. “I am convinced of this: in the Confederate monument, our Black brothers and sisters have something against us. The statue was erected not only as a memorial to those who died in the war, but also as a part of a larger plan of intimidation and segregation.”

”And so, for more than 100 years, our black brothers and sisters have seen the monument as a symbol of violence and oppression; and the message they hear as it stands in front of the courthouse is that justice is neither blind nor equal nor fair,” Wilkins stated.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.